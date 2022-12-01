ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Morristown Minute

Rise in Institutional Homeownership Created Higher Prices, Less Housing for NJ Homebuyers, Says DCA Report

Report Finds Institutional Homeownership Is Rising, Contributing to Less Housing Inventory and Higher Home Prices for Regular Homebuyers in New Jersey. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) today issued the report “Buying New Jersey: The Rise in Institutional Ownership of Residential Properties,” which examines the recent rise in institutional homeownership and its impact on the ability of New Jersey residents to buy a home.
Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
New Jersey 101.5

Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?

Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail

One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
94.5 PST

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily

Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey

One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
