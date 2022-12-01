Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
Big Oak Ranch expands, brings whole to meaning to ‘Home for the Holidays’
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A local non-profit is expanding its reach to provide more children with safe and loving homes just in time for Christmas. Big Oak Ranch says their homes come equipped with love and hope, bringing a whole new meaning to being home for the holidays. For nearly five decades, those with the […]
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Sleigh Rides and Santa in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 10th and 11th the Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC will host a Sleigh Rides and Santa event. On Saturday this event is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
256today.com
Holiday activities honor Cullman’s German heritage
CULLMAN — The city of Cullman offers a different twist on the holiday season and invites everyone to join in paying homage to the city’s German heritage this month. Christmas in Cullman features several events and attractions including the tallest Weihnachtspyramide on display, Christkindlmarkt, German food and popular holiday traditions such as the downtown Christmas parade and ceremonial lighting of a massive tree at the conclusion and more.
256today.com
Downtown Oneonta to host Christmas festivities
ONEONTA — The heart of the city is getting into the holiday spirit with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy this month. The festivities include a live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday lights, visits with Santa, parades and lots of Christmas cheer. The Community Arts Council of...
Nativity Market and Live Nativity in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The live nativity and market will be open December 10th thru 12th at Greenbrier Road Baptist Church in Anniston. Open from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm the holiday market lace is filled with holiday vendors and food trucks. The nativity is a classic live nativity.
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ to perform in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The British invasion will be present in Birmingham Friday, as the Fab Four — an Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band — will be performing at the Alabama Theatre at 8 p.m. CBS 42’s Jimmy Carter speaks with Erik Fidell, a member of the tribute band, about the upcoming performance.
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
Christmas on Main Street in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Saturday, December 10th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm the City of Oxford and Historic Main Street Oxford will transform Simmons Park into a Christmas Market. Joins them for a pop up holiday market, shop local stores for holiday deals, and more. See Santa in downtown Oxford and join them for a Christmas tree lighting and more!
Christmas events in Birmingham 2022: Lights, concerts, movies, parades and more
Here’s our guide to holiday festivities in Birmingham, with listings for 50 events. We’ve got concerts, lights shows, movie screenings, holiday markets, pop-up bars, dance performances and more, all designed to kindle the Christmas spirit. What: Holiday vendors, DJ music, photos with Santa and more. When: Dec. 1,...
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
shsroar.com
Springville Christmas Parade
The city of Springville, Alabama is celebrating its 150-year anniversary this year during the annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10th with the SHS Band and SHS Choir performing. The SHS band will be performing “Angel Medley,” and the SHS choir will be designing a float to ride on. The parade will be moving down Highway 11 on Main Street and starts at 6:30pm. The SHS Band will also be performing in the Argo parade at 10:00AM. “Parade practice starts next Wednesday, December 7th at 3:15.” Mrs. Forsythe said to remind the color guard to prepare for the cold practice. Be sure to come out to see some amazing lights!
