Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
Big Oak Ranch opens two new homes for girls
Big Oak Girls’ Ranch in Springville opened two newly built homes this week that will house six to eight girls in each, along with houseparents. Former University of Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle, president and CEO of Big Oak, thanked the donors who made it possible. The homes are named in their honor: the Mark and Liz Vorsatz Home and the Neugent-Mouron Home.
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Christmas events in Birmingham 2022: Lights, concerts, movies, parades and more
Here’s our guide to holiday festivities in Birmingham, with listings for 50 events. We’ve got concerts, lights shows, movie screenings, holiday markets, pop-up bars, dance performances and more, all designed to kindle the Christmas spirit. What: Holiday vendors, DJ music, photos with Santa and more. When: Dec. 1,...
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Now open and coming soon: Four Birmingham-area restaurants to know
With holiday season underway, news of restaurant openings and closings can get lost in the fervor. In case you missed the latest news, Birmingham has a new spot for bubble tea, as well as a new jazz lounge. Down the line, an old favorite will reopen its doors in Trussville, and one of the most popular wing joints in Birmingham is moving to a new location. Here are four Birmingham-area spots to have on your radar.
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
Tuscaloosa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Whether you’re a Tuscaloosa local or visiting for the first time, there are plenty of things to do in this exciting city. From history to culture, there’s something for everyone. If you’re into history, you’ll want to visit the Alabama...
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
Ethan's Heart gives out more than 100 survival bags to Birmingham homeless population
One twelve year old boy is working to help the less fortunate in the Birmingham community. Ethan Hill started his journey of service back in 2016 when he noticed a man who was homeless on his way to school. At just 6 years old, Ethan introduced himself to the man...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Jonathan Borba on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home
There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup
MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
1 dead, 1 injured in Birmingham house fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died and another was injured following a house fire in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews responded to a house fire on the 1600 block of 34th Street SW. Crews confirmed one death and one injury while at the scene of the fire. The person injured was […]
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
Faith Chapel founder, who built domed church in Wylam, hands off lead pastor role to his son
Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, one of Birmingham’s largest predominantly Black churches, is about to undergo a big transition that looms as large as the giant domes on campus that are its trademark. The Rev. Michael Douglas Moore founded Faith Chapel in his home in 1981. On Friday,...
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
