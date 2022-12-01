Read full article on original website
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overheadRoger MarshMaryland State
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby treesRoger MarshDelaware State
Four Amazing Pizza Parlors in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Five Places to Christmas Shop in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
rehobothfoodie.com
Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN
Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
CBS News
Christmas displays at Maryland town started small, now 'insane' with cheer
PITTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two Pittsville families have united this holiday season as Christmas Town and the Nick Family Christmas Light Show will be in the same place in Pittsville for people of all ages to see. The lights will turn on each night at 6 Monday through Sunday,...
Ocean City Today
OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend
The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMDT.com
76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th
47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WDEL 1150AM
Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar
Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
Cape Gazette
Community Unity Dinner to honor Drexel Davison for longtime service
Rehoboth Beach Main Street has proudly introduced Lewis Drexel Davison as its 2022 Citizen of the Year. He and his service to area residents and visitors will be celebrated at this year's Community Unity Dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Davison is...
Cape Gazette
Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church
Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
Cape Gazette
Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service
Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
WBOC
Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer
SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
Cape Gazette
Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth
Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Cape Gazette
Exploring my favorite Georgetown finds and friends
I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.
WBOC
New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry
SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Cape Gazette
The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond
Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
The Dispatch
OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury
OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
