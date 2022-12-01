ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rehobothfoodie.com

Beaches Lewes Closing. Milton OPEN

Don and Lori Allan (“Mom & Pop”) are closing their Beaches restaurant/carryout location in Lewes. Because of some health issues in the family, they are concentrating their efforts on their successful location Milton spot, located just before the Union St. light on Rt. 16 west. Beaches is known for its steamed-to-order hardshells, and continues that tradition at their Milton location. )Their crabcakes are also pretty good too.)
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

OC’s 39th annual Christmas parade and after party this weekend

The small town with a big parade is back at it as Ocean City prepares for its 39th annual Christmas procession on Saturday, weather permitting. Miller said Thursday that a decision on the parade regarding the weather will be made today at 11 a.m. but that it “doesn’t look promising right now.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

76th annual Salisbury Christmas Parade returns Downtown on Dec. 4th

47ABC – It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit in Salisbury as organizers prepare for the annual Christmas Parade. Today, Jamie Nichols, with the Salisbury Jaycees, and Zach Evans with Mountaire Farms told the Good Morning Delmarva team everything you need to know about the parade.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church

Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Veterans recognized at Faith United Methodist Church service

Faith United Methodist Church celebrated its annual veterans recognition day during its morning worship service Nov. 13. Guest speaker was Sgt. Tracey Duffy of the New Castle County Police Department. A native of Rehoboth Beach, Duffy spoke of her experiences and her father’s military experience. She is an 18-year veteran...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer

SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Pile driving for new foundation on Hickman Street in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach residents know this is the time of year for construction, and a large portion of the square-mile city was recently treated to two days of pile driving at 216 Hickman St. The work was being done by Frankford-based Sun Pile Foundations. According to employees on site, there were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish

The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Exploring my favorite Georgetown finds and friends

I'm driving into Georgetown on a Friday evening, but am I entering the county seat or window-shopping on the grand avenue of the Champs Élysées in Paris? Every time I pass by this particular store for my Friday date night, I see a beautifully lit window featuring elegant, red carpet-worthy gowns. The shop changes its displays often, sometimes seasonal or holiday-oriented, and there are always bridal offerings. I'm not in the market for a prom dress, the Academy Awards ceremony or a wedding gown, but I always look as I pass by, intrigued.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry

SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members

Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond

Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

OC Emergency Crews Respond To Offshore Traumatic Injury

OCEAN CITY— Ocean City paramedics were transported by the U.S. Coast Guard mid-morning on Tuesday to a traumatic injury incident about 12 to 15 miles off the coast of the resort. Around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard was alerted to a reported traumatic injury aboard a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell

After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
MILLSBORO, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy