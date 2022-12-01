ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help us set 2023 New Year’s resolutions for Nashville!

It’s that time of year. Folks are beginning to set personal resolutions for the New Year. But what about resolutions for our city, itself?. If you listen to This Is Nashville, you know we’re all about empowering our community. That’s why we’re asking you all — what should Nashville’s New Year’s resolutions be?
Keeda Haynes on her path to criminal justice reform advocacy

Keeda Haynes is a leading voice in criminal justice reform in Nashville. And she brings firsthand experience to her work, having spent nearly five years in federal prison — an experience she says still affects her today. We talk with the former public defender and congressional candidate about her...
