UPDATE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals. Netflix revealed on Monday that the six-part documentary series will premiere in two instalments ahead of Christmas. The first volume of three episodes will drop on Dec. 8, followed by a second batch of three episodes on Dec. 15. After months of mystery, distributor Netflix released a first-look trailer on Dec. 1 for the highly anticipated project. The series, which is directed by “What Happened, Miss Simone?” helmer Liz Garbus,...

