Why Reality TV Star Who Had a Fling With Prince Harry Says She Doesn’t Expect Him to Mention Their Encounters in His Memoir
A 'Real Housewives of D.C' star is dishing on her brief fling with Prince Harry several years back and revealing why she doesn't think it will be in his book.
Prince Harry ‘disappointed’ after Meghan Markle’s first meeting with Princess Diana’s family sparked ‘unease’
The Duke of Sussex reportedly expected his Spencer aunts to see 'a similarity' between Princess Diana and Meghan Markle...
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
The Queen, classy as ever, had a more positive reaction.
Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
TODAY.com
Harry and Meghan say ‘no one knows the full truth’ in new trailer for Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are sharing their side of the story in their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan.”. The couple, who opted out of life as full-time members of the royal family in 2021, is offering fans a glimpse into their life in the new six-part documentary series.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
"Good Morning America" Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Have Been Taken Off The Air After Reports Of Their Alleged Relationship
T.J. and Amy's alleged relationship and infidelities have made for the saga that keeps on going, and going, and going...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Prince Harry Claims Royal Family Planted Stories About Meghan Markle in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer: ‘There’s a Hierarchy’
They promise to tell the truth — the "full" truth. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hinted that they will tell their "full" story in their highly anticipated Netflix documentary. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" the Duke of Sussex, 38, says in the first moments of […]
Katherine Heigl said she used to worry her adopted daughter didn't love her: 'I never saw that baby'
Katherine Heigl said her daughter Naleigh got closer to her husband Josh Kelley because he was around more when they adopted her from South Korea.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Taking ‘Full Lead’ of Archewell After President Mandana Dayani Steps Down
A change in plans. Mandana Dayani, the president of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation, has stepped down. “Ms. Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, told U.K. outlet The […]
Prince William and Prince Harry Unite to Honor Their Late Friend With Joint Letter
Joining forces. Prince William and Prince Harry sent a joint letter to the annual Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert. Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund was the first charity that the princes were patrons of, and it honors Harry's late classmate, who died in a 2002 car accident at age 18. Their letter was carried […]
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries Gets Release Date Ahead of Christmas, New Trailer
UPDATE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals. Netflix revealed on Monday that the six-part documentary series will premiere in two instalments ahead of Christmas. The first volume of three episodes will drop on Dec. 8, followed by a second batch of three episodes on Dec. 15. After months of mystery, distributor Netflix released a first-look trailer on Dec. 1 for the highly anticipated project. The series, which is directed by “What Happened, Miss Simone?” helmer Liz Garbus,...
TODAY.com
Heather El Moussa and husband Tarek share 1st look at their new HGTV show
The El Moussas are starting a new chapter of their lives together, surrounding their collective passion for real estate. Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 2, sharing a first look at the couple's new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas."
TODAY.com
What to remember from 'Avatar' before watching the sequel
So, you’ve seen the trending hashtags and trailers for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and either you’re wondering what all the hype is, or you’re eager to brush up on the event from the first “Avatar” from 2009. Well, we see you. Or,...
TODAY.com
TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card
The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card. And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
TODAY.com
Singer Mark Hoppus celebrates 22nd wedding anniversary with sweet photos
Musician Mark Hoppus is celebrating another year of marriage with his wife, Skye. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Blink-182 vocalist marked his 22nd wedding anniversary with a series of sweet throwback photos shared on Instagram from the couple’s big day in 2000. In the first frame, Skye posed for...
