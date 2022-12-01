ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries Gets Release Date Ahead of Christmas, New Trailer

UPDATE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals. Netflix revealed on Monday that the six-part documentary series will premiere in two instalments ahead of Christmas. The first volume of three episodes will drop on Dec. 8, followed by a second batch of three episodes on Dec. 15. After months of mystery, distributor Netflix released a first-look trailer on Dec. 1 for the highly anticipated project. The series, which is directed by “What Happened, Miss Simone?” helmer Liz Garbus,...
TODAY.com

Heather El Moussa and husband Tarek share 1st look at their new HGTV show

The El Moussas are starting a new chapter of their lives together, surrounding their collective passion for real estate. Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa collaborated on an Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 2, sharing a first look at the couple's new HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas."
TODAY.com

What to remember from 'Avatar' before watching the sequel

So, you’ve seen the trending hashtags and trailers for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and either you’re wondering what all the hype is, or you’re eager to brush up on the event from the first “Avatar” from 2009. Well, we see you. Or,...
TODAY.com

TODAY team channels 'Love Actually' in 2022 holiday video card

The winter festivities are almost at hand, so on Monday, Dec. 5, the TODAY anchors decided the time was right to give viewers a peek at their annual holiday video card. And this year, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and the rest of the familiar faces from Studio 1A got into the spirit for the must-see Yuletide greeting by channeling the must-see Christmas movie “Love Actually.”
TODAY.com

Singer Mark Hoppus celebrates 22nd wedding anniversary with sweet photos

Musician Mark Hoppus is celebrating another year of marriage with his wife, Skye. On Friday, Dec. 2, the Blink-182 vocalist marked his 22nd wedding anniversary with a series of sweet throwback photos shared on Instagram from the couple’s big day in 2000. In the first frame, Skye posed for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy