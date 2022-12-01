Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
B-21 Bomber unveiled in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The U.S. Air Force’s first new, long-range strike bomber since 1988 was unveiled Friday, Dec. 2, in Palmdale. While the B-21 Raider isn’t expected to be operational and introduced into service for several more years, the Air Force called Friday’s ceremonial unveiling at Northrop Grumman’s production facilities “a significant milestone in the Air Force’s effort to modernize combat capabilities.”
Antelope Valley Press
Another success story from Plant 42
PALMDALE — When the nation’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, is revealed for the first time, today, it will not only mark a major step in creating the future Air Force bomber fleet, but also shine light on its birthplace, Northrop Grumman’s facility at the storied Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
theavtimes.com
Public art sculpture unveiled at Palmdale Auto Mall
PALMDALE – A distinctive new public art sculpture was unveiled Friday, Dec. 2, at the Palmdale Auto Mall. Revolution — a mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture created by artist Heath Satow — is located at Auto Vista Drive and Carriage Way, just south of Technology Drive. The installation is a public-private partnership between the city of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall. The piece is part of the Palmdale Public Art program and represents the Public Art Commission’s first formal unveiling.
proclaimerscv.com
Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties are Being Sued, Current Spills, The Center for Biological Diversity Reported
California – December 2, 2022 – The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Oil Resources yesterday for permitting over a dozen new oil and gas wells in the counties of Los Angeles and Kern, some of which were close to residences and educational facilities.
orangecountytribune.com
Mall’s rebirth is approved
Despite pleas from residents to vote against the amendments, new plans for an open-air, residential property-filled alternative to the current Westminster Mall have been approved. A vote of 5-0 by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday night granted permission to investors to begin officially working on what could be built...
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
CBS News
Karen Bass opens online job portal for her mayoral administration
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass launched an online hiring portal Saturday for people interested in serving in her new administration. The portal is open to candidates from Los Angeles and across the country. "Dear Angelenos, If you have the skills, determination, experience and commitment our city needs to house people...
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
scvnews.com
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
December 2022 Weather Pattern Forecast Analysis Released for Southern California
December 2022 Weather Pattern ForecastPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. The November 2022 forecast went extremely well, calling for cooler than normal temperatures and above average precipitation. How will December 2022 look? Read on for details ...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes price gouging penalty on oil companies
Gov. Gavin Newsom will call a special session of the state legislatures, hoping to pass a so-called price gouging penalty on oil companies."Compared to Arizona and Texas, it's bad," said collegiate soccer player Orlando Valencia.According to Consumer Watchdog, the five largest oil refineries quadrupled their profits through the first nine months of this year. In 2021, the companies reported $17 billion in profits compared to $67 billion in 2022. Due to these windfall profits, the governor's proposal has garnered support from organizations like Consumer Watchdog. "This is basically saying 'We're going to cap these profits and we're going to return them," said...
Antelope Valley Press
Planners approve tract map for new subdivision
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a subdivision of 34 single-family homes on approximately 10 acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of 35th Street West and Avenue J-8. The proposed project, submitted by applicant Duke Engineering/Shawna Ricker, is surrounded by apartment buildings to the north and east and single-family homes to the south. West Wind Elementary School is to the west of the proposed project site.
signalscv.com
Election updates fail to change outcomes for any SCV races
Los Angeles County has tallied more than 2.45 million ballots from the Nov. 8 election, adding nearly 1,200 votes with Friday’s update, according to the county’s Registrar-Recorder’s Office. County officials anticipate the results being certified Monday, according to a news release issued Friday. The latest round of...
Single-family home rental prices up nearly 30% since last year
With mortgage rates skyrocketing, many families are putting their search for the perfect home on hold and focusing their attention on the rental market. For families with multiple children, extended family members or those who work from home, a typical apartment or condominium might not satisfy those needs, meaning they’ll need to look for a […]
foxla.com
Huntington Beach school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Sheriff Villanueva Took Office As A Progressive Reformer But Leaves As A Darling Of Fox News
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Car Goes Down Embankment In Newhall Crash
A car fell down an embankment near a 14 freeway on-ramp in a Newhall crash Thursday night. At around 6:30 p.m., first responders received reports of a Newhall crash, according to Supervisor Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We went out and there was a non-injury traffic collision,” Peters said. “We got the ...
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
