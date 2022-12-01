Read full article on original website
New Warzone 2 map seems more likely than ever according Treyarch job opening
A Call of Duty insider previously claimed that Treyarch would be leading development on a new Warzone 2 map for 2023 and a new job posting seems to confirm that. Warzone 2 and Al-Mazrah are only a few weeks old but it seems that the franchise is already putting together some building blocks for the future.
Warzone 2 unreleased Resurgence map leaked with first look at POIs
A new leak has unveiled what the new Warzone 2 Resurgence map could look like ahead of its speculated 2023 release. Only a short while has passed since the anticipated release of Warzone 2 and the brand-new map Al Mazrah. Though the game has been received rather well by the community, fans are already looking toward what could be in store next.
Warzone 2 loadout drops appearing at Buy Stations with cheaper prices
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but a player managed to unearth the missing feature. At the CoD Next event on September 15, Activision gave fans their first look at Warzone 2. Removing loadouts garnered the most attention among new gameplay changes, such as a revamped gulag and looting system.
Warzone 2 players ruining games with infinite health: Cheat or bug?
A Warzone 2 glitch or cheat is granting players infinite health, making them immune to any attacks aimed at them – but is it a frustrating cheat or just a very lucky bug saving players from being taken down?. During a tense Warzone 2 battle, one player reported a...
Valorant update 5.12 early patch notes: Agent Ultimates, Chamber nerfs, more
The Valorant 5.12 patch notes are here for the Public Beta and brings with it a bunch of balances to Agents as well as a few notable nerfs to the likes of Chamber and Sage. Here’s everything added to the Valorant PBE in the 5.12 patch. From the offset,...
Warzone 2 expert unveils “no-recoil” SMG build being ignored in Season One meta
Warzone 2 expert and content creator Metaphor has outlined his “no recoil” build of the Minibak SMG from Modern Warfare 2, claiming it’s seriously underused in the CoD battle royale. The launch of Warzone 2.0 has, unsurprisingly, left players scrambling to find the strongest and most meta...
NICKMERCS explains why competitive CoD matches aren’t as “cracked” as battle royales
NICKMERCS used his experience in competitive Gears of War, Halo, CoD, and Apex Legends to conclude battle royales “are more cracked” than other esports titles. Most fans recognize NICKMERCS for his successful streaming career, but he started as a Gears of War professional, winning a National Championship in 2019. He went on to play Halo professionally before dipping his toes into the competitive CoD scene in the early stages of his streaming career.
Fortnite Reality Augments explained: All Perks & how to activate them
Reality Augments are a brand new addition in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players random perks that can help them turn the tide of a difficult battle royale match. There are loads of ways to increase your chances of winning in Fortnite, whether that’s stocking up on the best weapons, landing at the best locations, or simply hiding until the final moments of a match.
Apex Legends players launch ‘Operation Fresh New Different’ amid Season 15 complaints
Apex Legends players have launched ‘Operation Fresh New Different‘ to formalize demands for meaningful updates and new content, as criticism of Respawn and EA grows. Apex Legends is rapidly approaching its sixteenth season of post-launch content, with Season 15, Eclipse, set to be the longest season for a while.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
Secret Horizon passive makes her footsteps OP in Apex Legends
Popular Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has showcased a hidden Horizon passive that makes her footstep audio overpowered. While cheaters, matchmaking, and balancing are all major points of discussion within the Apex Legends community at the moment, audio issues are another complaint that never seems to go away.
CS:GO to be disabled in China for a day following death of former state leader
Recent patch notes revealed that CS:GO will be down for an entire day following the death of a former state leader, Jiang Zemin. Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, commonly known as CS:GO has grown into a massive esport all over the world, with huge scenes in countries like North America and China.
Riot working on big Sage nerfs in major Valorant patch 5.12 shift
Riot Games are seemingly planning a pretty big nerf for Sage as their newest testing for Valorant indicates a major shift coming in Episode 6. With Episode 6 of Valorant on the horizon and coming in January, Riot Games have started tweaking their 5v5 shooter in some pretty big ways – but they’re not all to the liking of fans.
Nvidia RTX 4080 & 4090 get surprise price cuts in the EU & UK
Nvidia’s new flagship GPUs, the RTX 4080 and 4090 have gotten a minor price cut in the EU, indicating that Team Green could be altering the prices across the board. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 and 4080 have completely blown the performance metrics and thoroughly impressed everyone – including ourselves.
TFT patch 12.23 notes: Monsters Attack as TFT Set 8 goes live
TFT patch 12.23 is on its way, and so too is Monsters Attack. TFT Set 8 goes live with the final update of the year, with plenty of new content to play through: here’s what you need to know in the patch notes. It’s time to say goodbye to...
Modern Warfare 2 players question devs over “garbage” spawns one month after launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are questioning Infinity Ward over the game’s spawns, claiming they’re still “garbage” despite the game being out for over a month. Spawns are always a tricky feature of CoD games for the developers to nail down. They use incredibly complex algorithms to determine a player’s best respawn location but, due to a host of factors and the speed of standard CoD matches, it’s far from simple to refine a spawn system.
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by game’s state
Modern Warfare 2 fans have again hit out at the devs, claiming that Infinity Ward should be “absolutely embarrassed” by the game’s current state. Modern Warfare 2 has received its fair share of criticism since its launch, with some players all but giving up hope on the 2022 title already.
Modern Warfare 2 players think “Skill Based Audio” is ruining multiplayer matches
Modern Warfare 2 players are at odds with each other following a furious debate around the “Skill Based Audio” controversy that some believe is plaguing matches. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is steamrolling through Season One of its post-launch content, with bonafide classic maps such as Shipment ready set to return on December 14.
RTX 4070 Ti release date leaked by Italian retailer
The RTX 4070 Ti will be released on January 5, 2023, according to an Italian retailer, which listed a countdown on their official page. The RTX 4070 Ti is poised to be the next graphics card in the Nvidia RTX 40-series lineup. It follows up from the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, and is believed to be a renamed version of the RTX 4080 12GB, which has been canceled.
