13 Tips for Living Fulltime in an RV in Winter

If you have an RV, you might wonder what it would be like to live in it permanently. You might wonder if it’s even possible. Well, it is, even during cold winter months. If you’re seriously considering giving up your fixed-building living and moving into your RV full time, this article will help prepare you for the coming winter months.
Heavy snow in the Sierra impacts mountain travel

SIERRA — Business was booming on a snowy day in the Sierra, especially for the last stop before Echo Summit on Highway 50."Well, a lot of people are buying chains. And hot chocolate, something to stay warm with," said Evan Ivy, an employee at Tahoe Paradise Chevron. "There are a lot of people unprepared without the chains, so having our department here where people can get the chains is a big help."The Tahoe Paradise Chevron was the place to be Sunday for many drivers that were told to turn back. "They wanted us to turn around and make sure we...
This tiny hikers’ cabin is perched above the Italian Alpine Valley

Architecture studio BCW Collective designed an aluminum-clad hikers’ cabin overlooking the Italian Alpine Valley. Called Bivacco Brédy, the bivouac shelter is located in the Aosta Valley and was conceptualized by the family of Claudio Brédy, a local politician and Alpinist who died in 2017 during a mountain excursion.
The Best Hunting and Fishing Gear of 2022

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›. For once in our lives, we made good on a New Year’s resolution. See, after taking a year off in 2021, we vowed to bring back our annual Best of the Best Awards in 2022. In case you forgot, Best of the Best is our (usually) annual, end-of-year list in which we recognize the year’s best hunting gear and fishing tackle. As you’re about to read, not only did we deliver on our promise—but we’ve made this year’s BOTB our biggest to date. Along with all the requisite hardcore hunting and fishing gear, we’ve added awards for the best hiking gear, camping equipment, and more.
Complete Guide to Hiking in the rain

As a born and raised Seattleite and former Alaskan, I have done a LOT of hiking in the rain! While it’s usually not most people’s first choice to hike when it’s raining, you can still have an amazing day outside with a bit of preparation and that’s what this article is all about.
A 5,000 Mile Failure

On February 13th I headed north from Springer Mountain on the Appalachian Trail (AT). My goal was a calendar-year triple crown, or hiking the AT, Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), and Continental Divide Trail (CDT) before the end of 2022. On August 9th, out of the blue, my trip started to unravel. And I am here to admit that I failed at my goal.
