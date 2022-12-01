Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset at Matt LaFleur on the sidelines over a decision to not challenge a play
Over the course of any NFL game, players and coaches are going to have disagreements. That’s just the nature of how the game is. But the dramatic shows of frustration have been increasingly common for Aaron Rodgers this season. We saw that on display once again on Sunday. Early...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
NBC Sports
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Bucs ready to battle the Saints in prime time
Despite an up-and-down season, the Buccaneers find themselves sitting in first place in the NFC South. But Tampa Bay (5-6) can't afford to take anything for granted when the Saints visit Monday night.
Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam
Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?. For some reason, Fox Sports decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.
Is Panthers QB Baker Mayfield headed to the bottom of the depth chart?
For all intents and purposes, and no matter what former head coach Matt Rhule might’ve said, the Carolina Panthers were Baker Mayfield’s team when they traded for him back on July 6. But now, as we’ve entered Week 13 of this topsy-turvy season, that’s far from the case.
4 Lions who must have good games vs. the Jaguars for the Lions to win in Week 13
A pair of 4-7 teams get together in Ford Field in Week 13 when the Detroit Lions host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit aims to get back in to the win column after a heartbreaking home loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving. The Jaguars hope to keep riding the lightning that led them to a shocking upset over the Ravens in Week 12.
Steelers rack up hefy fines after post-interception celebration
The NFL came down hard on Pittsburgh Steelers this week after a large number of the team celebrated an interception by cornerback James Pierre during last week’s game. As a group, the team was fined $132,484 for the celebration. After Pierre’s first-quarter interception of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan,...
What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only...
Saints rule out 4 players on final injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on the final injury report ahead of Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) are all going to be unavailable. And...
Packers RB Aaron Jones becomes fourth player in team history with 5,000 rushing yards
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones became the fourth player in franchise history to get to 5,000 career rushing yards. Jones crossed the 5,000-yard mark on a run in the second quarter on Sunday in Chicago. Jones reached the mark in his 82nd career regular season game. Jones has...
Who are the Bucs' potential QB options for 2023?
For the third year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most coveted quarterback situations in the entire NFL, thanks to the presence of Tom Brady. That’s not likely to be the case next season, as Brady’s contract will be up after the 2022 campaign, and all signs continue to point to this being the GOAT’s last hurrah.
Bills' Josh Allen was bluntly honest about sideline TD pass vs. Patriots
Bills quarterback Josh Allen put his team up 17-7 in the first half against the Patriots on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. Sounds simple when it’s written like that, but it was anything but… and anyone who saw it, knows that. In the red zone, Allen rolled...
Mac Jones has request for Patriots coaching staff after disappointing offensive performance
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has struggled in his second season with the team, and he made a request for his coaches after Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He wants to be “coached harder.”. New England was defeated by the Bills 24-10, in a game...
ABC News
Coastal Carolina finalizing deal with NC State OC Tim Beck, sources say
Tim Beck and Coastal Carolina are finalizing a deal to make him the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Beck, the offensive coordinator at NC State, is finalizing a five-year contract that will pay him nearly $1 million per year, sources said. That contract will include strong incentives for performance, much like former coach Jamey Chadwell.
Comments / 0