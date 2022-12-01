ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam

Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?. For some reason, Fox Sports decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.
Who are the Bucs' potential QB options for 2023?

For the third year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most coveted quarterback situations in the entire NFL, thanks to the presence of Tom Brady. That’s not likely to be the case next season, as Brady’s contract will be up after the 2022 campaign, and all signs continue to point to this being the GOAT’s last hurrah.
Coastal Carolina finalizing deal with NC State OC Tim Beck, sources say

Tim Beck and Coastal Carolina are finalizing a deal to make him the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN on Sunday. Beck, the offensive coordinator at NC State, is finalizing a five-year contract that will pay him nearly $1 million per year, sources said. That contract will include strong incentives for performance, much like former coach Jamey Chadwell.
