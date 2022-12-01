Read full article on original website
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Broncos are apparently done using Russell Wilson in their hype tweets
Each week, it seems there’s one more indication of how badly the Denver Broncos’ trade for Russell Wilson has gone for them. Last Sunday, in Denver’s 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, defensive lineman Mike Purcell went off on Wilson on the sideline as Denver’s offense sputtered yet again.
Cowboys Jerry Jones Responds to LeBron Accusations
Cowboys helping Frogs and chasing Eagles, desperate Mavs' hobbled risk-reward, Rangers' bounce-back blueprint and The Freak's floundering radio ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.
Drew Brees was apparently struck by lightning while filming a commercial
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, while filming a commercial for PointsBet sports book, was apparently struck by lightning. Video of the incident was posted on Twitter overnight. Said PointsBet in a statement: “We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with...
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
"Don't ever write off the Patriots," an NFL insider teased amid Brady's free agency speculation Despite rumors that Tom Brady may be interested in a return to the New England Patriots, the NFL team appears to be standing by their current quarterback Mac Jones. On Wednesday, a report from Jeff Howe of The Athletic hinted at Brady's former NFL team as a possible destination for the 45-year-old quarterback, who will enter free agency at the end of this season. "Maybe hold onto your phone with two hands...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
NFL fans crushed Russell Wilson after another brutal performance in ugly loss to Ravens
Russell Wilson’s nightmare of a season continued with another terrible performance in an ugly 10-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Oh, and this loss happened even though Baltimore was without Lamar Jackson for most of the game after he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.
OBJ Visiting Buffalo: 1 Big Problem Before Bills 'Put A Ring On It'
Are the Buffalo Bills and the other suitors for the services of Odell Beckham Jr. so excited to get to the honeymoon that they aren't thinking clearly about the marriage?
Mike White did enough in the Jets' loss to have NFL fans completely giving up on Zach Wilson
When the New York Jets officially benched Zach Wilson, some speculated that the move was done, in part, to motivate the former top-two selection to pick up his play. In the meantime, Mike White would try to hold the fort down as Wilson would watch from the sideline, wondering where he went wrong.
49ers' push for Super Bowl takes serious blow with Jimmy Garoppolo out for season | Opinion
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
Giants draft pick, actor Brad William Henke dead at 56
Former New York Giants defensive end Brad William Henke died on Tuesday. He was 56. Henke was a fourth-round pick of the Giants in the 1989 NFL draft but never made it into the regular season. He was cut at the end of training camp and quickly picked up by the Denver Broncos. He appeared in two games that season and was a member of the Super Bowl XXIV team that fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 55-10.
Bills' Josh Allen was bluntly honest about sideline TD pass vs. Patriots
Bills quarterback Josh Allen put his team up 17-7 in the first half against the Patriots on a touchdown pass to Gabe Davis. Sounds simple when it’s written like that, but it was anything but… and anyone who saw it, knows that. In the red zone, Allen rolled...
Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be working out for teams
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making the rounds in advance of signing his next contract. And if anyone wants to do a little due diligence before making a commitment, that’s not going to happen. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that OBJ isn’t working out for the teams...
Mac Jones has request for Patriots coaching staff after disappointing offensive performance
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has struggled in his second season with the team, and he made a request for his coaches after Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He wants to be “coached harder.”. New England was defeated by the Bills 24-10, in a game...
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers odds, picks and predictions
The Miami Dolphins (8-3) visit the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) in a battle of division leaders Sunday. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dolphins vs. 49ers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Is a reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and his former team in order?
No, not the Cleveland Browns. There is zero chance of former Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. coming back to Northeast Ohio after a rocky-at-best three seasons in Cleveland. He did, however, visit the team that drafted him in the 2014 NFL Draft, the New York Giants. While the...
