Chef Shay Lavi’s Shrimp & Pasta Recipe

Shay Lavi, an executive chef and founder of Let’s Eat! Catering and the recently opened private dining experience The Third Space , is here to share his delicious shrimp and pasta recipe.

Lavi has been an important part of the Atlanta food community for years, and his style promotes hospitality, cuisine, and devotion. He founded Let’s Eat! in 2017, and puts a focus on choosing good ingredients and continuing a tradition of great cooking – taught to him by his mother, and by her mother before. Now with The Third Space , you can reserve a private dining experience for you and your family to enjoy.

With local produce, meats, and fish, you can always expect a delicious meal from Let’s Eat! Try out this amazing shrimp and pasta recipe for yourself, and see what’s possible.

Shay Lavi’s Shrimp & Pasta Recipe

Ingredients (Serves 2):

1 cup chopped yellow onion

2 cloves garlic minced

2 Tbl olive oil

2 cups fish stock

1/2 cup white wine

2 Tbl unsalted butter

1 cup heavy cream

2 ounces flour

3 ounces tomato paste

Directions:

Clean 8 nice shrimp leaving head on, this means peel and devein. Cook pasta per directions, al dente. reserve. Cook onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent, add wine cook down. Transfer to blender. Add stock and tomato paste, blend until almost smooth. Make roux with butter and flour, cooking til golden. Add stock mixture slowly, cook until lightly thickened. Remove from heat. Sautee shrimp until soft firm. Toss pasta with sauce. Serve in two bowls and top with shrimp.

