Prominent College Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One of the nation's most experienced quarterbacks is coming back to play another season of college football.

But he will do so at a new school.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has entered the transfer portal, according to Max Olson of the Athletic. Armstrong, a graduate transfer, does not have to wait until the first "transfer window," established this year by the NCAA, opens on Monday to be contacted by other schools.

Armstrong has started 30 games across the past three seasons for Virginia. He appeared in 38 during his five seasons in Charlottesville.

Armstrong redshirted his first college season, in 2018, and received an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, thus allowing him to play a sixth year in 2023.

Armstrong ranks second in Virginia history with 6,824 career passing yards and third with 51 passing touchdowns.

Armstrong was one of the most productive passers in the ACC in 2021 but, like the rest of the Virginia team, struggled this season. His completion percentage dipped from 65.2 to 54.7 percent. After throwing 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions a season ago, he threw seven scores and 12 picks this year.

Of course, Armstrong and the rest of the Virginia team saw their season cut short due to the tragic murder of three players on Nov. 13. The Cavaliers canceled their final two contests of the season as a result.

Armstrong should pick up some interest from quarterback-needy programs across the country thanks to his starting experience.

He's one of several signal-callers with starting experience to enter the portal since the college football regular season ended last week, joining the likes of Hudson Card of Texas and Cade McNamara of Michigan. Look for an avalanche of others to follow suit next week.