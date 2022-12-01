ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
Gatesville Messenger

Hidden Gem, Gatesville ISD reach cooperative agreement

In an effort to provide additional services to meet the needs of students and their families, the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a memorandum of understanding to partner with Hidden Gem. The nonprofit family center offers a variety of services and was initially designed to get...
US105

Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned

We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
fox44news.com

TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
cbs7.com

RECAP: Monahans football season ends in 4th round against Glen Rose

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans High School football team lost 62-14 to Glen Rose in the State Quarterfinal on Friday in Sweetwater. The Loboes were the last team from our area still in the playoffs, making their deepest run since 2011. Watch the video above for a recap of...
fox44news.com

Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Pope family speaks out after fatal collision

The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…

