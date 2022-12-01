Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years
TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
Ground Game Texas asking for Prop A petition signatures at Saturday event
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is asking community members to come to Carl Levin Park and sign the referendum petition to make Prop A the law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Harker Heights passed Prop A, which decriminalized low-level...
Gatesville Messenger
Hidden Gem, Gatesville ISD reach cooperative agreement
In an effort to provide additional services to meet the needs of students and their families, the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a memorandum of understanding to partner with Hidden Gem. The nonprofit family center offers a variety of services and was initially designed to get...
KWTX
Killeen FD: Seven residents and dog displaced following fire in home deemed ‘uninhabitable’
KILEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Seven Killeen residents and a dog are now displaced following a fire at a North Killeen home. Firefighters were called around 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3 to a residence in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Dr. Neighbors called in the fire after seeing smoke...
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
KWTX
‘That was offensive to me’: Voters rally after Harker Heights City Council overturns Proposition A
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The group that helped decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen and Harker Heights is now back on the ground to rally voters after the Harker Heights city council overturned Proposition A. With just nine days left to collect 350 signatures from registered Harker Heights...
KWTX
Harker Heights apartment fire causes six people to lose their home’s during the holiday season
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A fire in Harker Heights last week devastated a community after six people were left without a home, pets were lost or killed and a fire fighters was injured on scene. “The house of course is a big deal but it’s nothing to making sure...
Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned
We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
Killeen Police trying to locate family, friends of Fort Hood soldier's reported murder victim
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the family and/or friends of the woman who was reportedly murdered by her Fort Hood soldier boyfriend in September. Police told 6 News that they haven't been able to locate the next of kin...
fox44news.com
TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
cbs7.com
RECAP: Monahans football season ends in 4th round against Glen Rose
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Monahans High School football team lost 62-14 to Glen Rose in the State Quarterfinal on Friday in Sweetwater. The Loboes were the last team from our area still in the playoffs, making their deepest run since 2011. Watch the video above for a recap of...
fox44news.com
Man found dead in Killeen PD Jail
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell in the Killeen PD Jail. Killeen Police made an arrest on Thursday of a man who had multiple arrest warrants. He was transported to the Killeen PD Jail.
fox44news.com
Harker Heights playoff run comes to an end against No. 13 DeSoto
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Harker Heights Football season ended on Friday in the regional final, as the Knights lost 60-24 to DeSoto. Harker Heights ended the season with a 12-2 record.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Pope family speaks out after fatal collision
The family of a Lampasas woman who lost her life in a recent pedestrian-vehicle collision has spoken out about her death. Tammie Pope, mother of 30-yearold Corinna Lee Ann Nadine Pope, who was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 14 in Coryell County on the morning of Nov. 17, has issued a statement about her daughter’s death. “Our beloved Corinna was taken from her family’s residence … on a…
