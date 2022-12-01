Read full article on original website
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
wcyb.com
VDOT to host public meeting for proposed Route 23 improvement
WISE COUNTY, Va--The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting for proposed intersection and median crossover improvement on Route 23 in Wise County. The project will improve safety and how traffic moves on Route 23 near Indian Mountain Trade Center, by constructing multiple turn lanes and removing two median crossovers.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia Courthouse renovation project ahead of schedule
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Significant work is now taking place on the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. "About two weeks ago, steel started started coming out of the ground, so the foundations are complete, the elevator shafts have been constructed and underway, and the steel is coming up," said Jason Berry, Washington County Administrator.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA — Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that performing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material in the structure.
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
lootpress.com
Free adult certification course being offered at Tazewell County Career and Technical Center
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course. The course will start on Monday, January 9, 2023, and will run through March 2, 2023. The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening.
Herald and Tribune
TCAT coming to former Boones Creek Elementary Site
Dr. David Hicks, President of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, presented a Boones Creek concept to the Washington County Board of Education on Nov. 22. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (also known as TCAT) provides hands-on college accredited, highly skilled, low-cost occupational, dual enrollment opportunities for...
wymt.com
Pikeville preparing for ‘bigger, better’ Christmas With a First Responder
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas With a First Responder is only a couple of weeks away and the Pikeville first responders are unpacking more than ever this year. The annual event provides Christmas gifts to kids form all around Pike County, with clothes, toys, and more, paid for by donations and the city’s Community Outreach Program.
wymt.com
‘He had firefighting in his blood’: 90-year-old firefighter leaves legacy of service
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County first responder community is saying goodbye to the man previously recognized as its oldest serving member. Willie Runyon was a veteran and firefighter who dedicated his years to community safety, serving as a founding member of the Millard Fire Department in 1972. Runyon was burdened to create a sense of safety for his community when his neighbors lost everything to a fire in 1971.
Kingsport Times-News
Property owner ordered to clean up West Sullivan Street lot
KINGSPORT — The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to remove a camper, vans and other items from the property. Keith Bruner, the city’s chief building officer, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the property and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Bristol, Va. mayor “thrilled” for Hard Rock Casino
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – With a ground scheduled to be broken next week, officials in Bristol are preparing to accommodate the estimated two to four million annual visitors that could come to the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said though there is a lot to consider, from roads and public […]
lootpress.com
VIDEO: Tazewell High School senior wins Congressional App Competition
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Congressman Morgan Griffith recently announced that Ian Rhudy, a senior from Tazewell High School, won the Congressional App Competition in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District. “Congratulations to Ian Rhudy on winning first place,” said Congressman Griffith. “His app shows great talent and creativity…”...
New coffee shop in Princeton celebrates ribbon cutting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in Princeton. Wild Roots Coffeehouse held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning on Friday, December 2, 2022. Members of the Princeton City Council were in attendance and a caricature artist drew free drawings of customers. The coffeehouse also hosts an art gallery in […]
wcyb.com
Deputy accused of 'catfish' murders "kept to himself" after purchasing Saltville home
SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — The quiet town of Saltville, Virginia -- shocked after one of its newest residents is accused of killing three members of a California family, and 'catfishing' a teenager online. Austin Lee Edwards was ultimately shot and killed by police on Friday, Nov. 25, in Riverside,...
supertalk929.com
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
Augusta Free Press
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
