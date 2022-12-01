Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Anonymous letter speaks out against Scottsville development proposal, developer responds
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On November 21st, an anonymous letter was sent around in the Scottsville community speaking out against the proposed Scottsville Lofts project. The proposal aims to rezone a building to allow for multi-family apartments with a commitment to reserving 20% of the units to be rented at 60% of the median area income.
NBC 29 News
December 2022 Charlottesville rent update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
NBC 29 News
2022′s Lighting of the Lawn honors lives of shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The community turned out in full force for the Lighting of the Lawn at UVA. The event marked the holiday season and paid tribute the three UVA football players who lost their lives in November. Alex Vogel and Lara Arif, the co-chairs for the event, helped...
NBC 29 News
UVA event raises money for families of football players who were killed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thousands gathered the University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn event Thursday, December 1. This year’s festivity took on a somber tone as it also honored the student-athletes who died last month. Proceeds from a raffle are going to help the families of Lavel...
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination returns for 25th anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, December 3, the Charlottesville Downtown Mall celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Grand Illumination. “This is a very special, warm closing time that’s really great for bringing the community together just to remind them that diversity unity community is important,” Grand Illumination coordinator Caroline Rice said.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect detours for nighttime paving between Route 1140 (Peter...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week
Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
wvtf.org
Charlottesville meets final candidates for top cop
In November of 2021, Charlottesville had 117 police officers and 20 vacancies. Three months later, the force was down to 95, so the next police chief will have to hire. The acting chief, Tito Durrette, said he would give preference to local applicants and begin working with kids before they graduate from high school.
WDBJ7.com
Man reported missing out of Augusta Co.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr., 52, was reported missing Sunday by a friend after he was last seen at this Waynesboro residence at around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Lampkin is six-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen with a red and...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Waynesboro man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 52-year-old male. Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants,...
AGU Blogosphere
Friday fold: Hidden Rock Park, Goochland County
Two weeks ago was the annual Virginia Geological Field Conference, which was centered this year on the Goochland Terrane, an interesting block of crust in the Piedmont which shows some similarities to the Blue Ridge geologic province, but also shows some differences that suggest it’s not just a mini-Blue-Ridge. One of the best exposures was in Hidden Rock Park, where a series of “whaleback” outcrops expose things like this:
crozetgazette.com
New Henley Middle School Principal Emphasizes Relationships
Henley Middle School welcomed a new principal, LaRuth Ensley, this year as former principal Beth Costa was appointed to the top job at Monticello High School. Ensley hails from the Richmond area, having most recently served as assistant principal at Falling Creek Middle School in Chesterfield, and prior to that as chair of the English department at Armstrong High School in the Richmond City Schools system.
WHSV
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
NBC 29 News
Community gives back to former foster mom and family after devastating fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lorraine Sheffield is an Orange County mom who has fostered almost two dozen children over the years. On Thanksgiving week, a fire roared through her home, and now nearly everything is gone. “I’ve really enjoyed this home. We made a lot of memories here, lost a...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
cbs19news
UVA Health seeing increase in flu cases, numbers expected to continue climbing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials at the University of Virginia Health System are seeing a lot of flu cases so far this year. New data shows flu hospitalizations have gone up by 30 percent. Dr. Costi Sifri says that the hospital has seen a big increase in the number...
