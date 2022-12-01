ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.
KBTX.com

Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers have punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals after a 27-7 win over Granger Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium. Burton’s first points of the game were set up by a fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense that...
kwhi.com

REGION FINAL PREVIEW: BURTON VS. GRANGER

The Burton Panthers and the Granger Lions renew their rivalry in the Class 2A Division II Region IV Championship Game. Kickoff is scheduled for tonight (Friday) at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. Burton won the District 14-2A Division...
Gatesville Messenger

Hidden Gem, Gatesville ISD reach cooperative agreement

In an effort to provide additional services to meet the needs of students and their families, the Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a memorandum of understanding to partner with Hidden Gem. The nonprofit family center offers a variety of services and was initially designed to get...
KCEN

Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
US105

Killeen, Texas Soon Turning Orange: More Road Work Planned

We don't really think about roads much do we? At least we don't pay attention to them until you hit a pothole that wasn't previously reported, which makes you worry that damaged your car in some way. Nothing ruins your day like a blown tire, that is for sure. So...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan

A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
fox7austin.com

TxDOT to repair big bump on SH 45 in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - What started out as a small bump in the road is now a road hazard. Warning signs about the big bump on SH-45 are now up with vehicles heading east and west bouncing off the tollway between MoPac and I-35. "You know how you ride a...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Tri-County Toy Run celebrates 30 years

TEMPLE, Texas — It was biker heaven in Temple. On Sunday, hundreds of riders gathered to ride 51 miles to Lampasas High School for the Tri-County Toy Run. But, these bikers were riding for a bigger purpose. "It’s a ride that I won't ever miss unless I physically can't...
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
News Channel 25

Texas Rangers investigating after man in custody found dead in Killeen jail cell

Killeen police said a 46-year-old man who was in custody on multiple arrest warrants was found dead in his cell on Friday. Police said Wayne Joseph Dunlap was transported to the Killeen Police Department Jail on Thursday. "While awaiting arraignment, Mr. Dunlap was found unresponsive in his cell," said police....

Comments / 0

Community Policy