Third-ranked Virginia gets fight from feisty Florida State, claws out 62-57 win
Credit Florida State, which came in with a 1-8 record, but had played fifth-ranked Purdue tough earlier in the week. The ‘Noles gave third-ranked Virginia everything it could before the ‘Hoos were able to finish off the 62-57 win in the teams’ ACC opener on Saturday. It...
VMI hires former Richmond, Liberty coach Danny Rocco as new football coach
Danny Rocco, a former assistant at UVA and former head coach at Liberty, Richmond and Delaware, has been named the new head coach at VMI. Rocco replaces Scott Wachenheim, who stepped down last month after eight years on the job. Rocco has a 121-65 record as a head coach, in...
Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 10-0 with 78-36 win over UNC-Wilmington
You wouldn’t know if you saw McKenna Dale on Sunday that she’d been struggling with her shooting. The 6’0” grad student had a career game in Virginia’s 78-36 win over UNC-Wilmington, scoring 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 4-of-9 from three. Dale shot 27.2 percent from...
Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week
Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect detours for nighttime paving between Route 1140 (Peter...
Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be performing cleanup operations to remove material left at the...
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
Prince Edward County: Traffic on Route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project
A section of Route 15 in Prince Edward County will be impacted by work on a bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railway. The work zone is just south of Route 671 (County Line Road). Beginning Dec. 12, crews will conduct repairs to the bridge. While traffic will still...
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Waynesboro man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 52-year-old male. Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants,...
Albemarle County: Work on diverging diamond interchange project impacts traffic
Motorists on U.S. 250 in the area of the diverging diamond interchange project in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 for several nights over the next two weeks while paving work is done. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only emergency vehicles will be...
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
