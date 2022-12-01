ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
Larsa Pippen Gets Heckled For Marcus Jordan Romance As They Attend Chargers Game Together: Watch

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 48, was spotted on a date with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, 31, on Nov. 20, and was heckled for the romance. “Ay Larsa that’s what you doin’? You with the boy Mike’s son? You a cold m*****f***** aren’t you?”, the stranger shouted at Larsa while recording her and Marcus at the Chargers game on Sunday. The 48-year-old turned toward the person recording the video when he shouted her name, only to turn around when she realized she was being heckled. Marcus, too, turned around but also chose to ignore the heckler’s comments.
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Insane Touchdown Run

Patrick Mahomes usually makes highlights with his arm via awe-inspiring throws. This time, he scored another sensational touchdown on a play more resembling NBA action. With the game tied in the third quarter, Andy Reid left his Kansas City Chiefs offense on the field for a fourth-and-goal. Mahomes scrambled, jumped in the air, and lunged the ball toward the end zone.
