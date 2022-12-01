Read full article on original website
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Slam Chris Paul After Kanye West Caught Him With Kim Kardashian: "He Will Lose The Only Ring He's Got"
Chris Paul was slammed on Twitter after Kanye West alleged that the Phoenix Suns star had an affair with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Soon after West's tweet went viral, the memes and jokes were on the point guard. The rapper's tweet came on the same day after he was a trend on Twitter for his interview with Alex Jones.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Will Smith begged Michael Jordan to let him be the first person to wear the new Jordans on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Smith says he called Jordan and pleaded with him to give him the first pair of his newest shoes, but Jordan shut him down by saying that he isn't in control of who gets the first pair
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
The All-NBA Kardashian Team Would Have Won The NBA Championship
Chris Paul joins the list of NBA stars who have been linked with the Kardashians in the past. The big names are powerful enough to form their own NBA team.
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair
One NBA fan made a big claim about Drake knowing that Chris Paul had an affair with Kim Kardashian and trolled Kanye West with that.
Larsa Pippen Gets Heckled For Marcus Jordan Romance As They Attend Chargers Game Together: Watch
The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, 48, was spotted on a date with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, 31, on Nov. 20, and was heckled for the romance. “Ay Larsa that’s what you doin’? You with the boy Mike’s son? You a cold m*****f***** aren’t you?”, the stranger shouted at Larsa while recording her and Marcus at the Chargers game on Sunday. The 48-year-old turned toward the person recording the video when he shouted her name, only to turn around when she realized she was being heckled. Marcus, too, turned around but also chose to ignore the heckler’s comments.
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
sfstandard.com
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday
While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
'The Equalizer' Star Queen Latifa Reveals If Fans Can Expect A Crossover With Denzel Washington
Queen Latifah, who is starring in The Equalizer television series, teased a future collaboration with iconic actor Denzel Washington, who starred in the original action movie. CBS' high-octane thriller The Equalizer made its long-awaited return to television with its third season in October. Meanwhile, Queen Latifah said she would want...
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James. What does he think of the NBA legend?
“He has made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Insane Touchdown Run
Patrick Mahomes usually makes highlights with his arm via awe-inspiring throws. This time, he scored another sensational touchdown on a play more resembling NBA action. With the game tied in the third quarter, Andy Reid left his Kansas City Chiefs offense on the field for a fourth-and-goal. Mahomes scrambled, jumped in the air, and lunged the ball toward the end zone.
Former Miami Heat Teammates Shaquille O'Neal And Alonzo Mourning Help Refurbish Court In Overtown
Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning teamed together to help the Miami Heat win a championship in 2006. Now, they are on the same team again. The two are helping refurbish a basketball at the Overtown Youth Center in Miami as part of a $20-million project that also includes adding a charter school. A story in USA Today detailed their efforts.
