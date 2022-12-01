Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Waynesboro man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing 52-year-old male. Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was last seen on Saturday at 6 p.m. at his Waynesboro home. He was last seen wearing a red and gray striped shirt, khaki pants,...
wina.com
3 adults, 7 juveniles arrested in shooting and car theft gang activity in Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police announce the arrests of 3 adults and 7 juveniles in 7 shots fired and 29 car theft incidents since July. Police Chief Sean Reeves said while crime is down overall in the county, these incidents between Barracks and Rio roads in the county are associated with gang activity… including the July-August cluster of shooting in Abbington Crossing apartments.
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
Suspect in custody after trooper injured in I-295 traffic stop
Virginia State Police, Henrico Police and Hanover Police used a helicopter, drones and K-9s to find the suspect.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect detours for nighttime paving between Route 1140 (Peter...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Update: What motorists need to look out for this week
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. *NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for utility work, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. *NEW* Mile marker 17 to 16,...
Hanover Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘clone phishing’
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a "clone phishing" scam.
One found dead inside their home during Albemarle County structure fire
Albemarle County authorities are investigating after a resident was found dead in their home during a structure fire just north of Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway teens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a pair of runaway teenagers from the Crozet area. According to police, Abigail Garfield and Landon Peery, both 16 years old, are missing. This is not the first time these two teens have...
Charlottesville Police investigating Thanksgiving weekend theft
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the person of interest who they say is connected to a larceny that took place in the city over the weekend.
cbs19news
Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
Seven people forced out after house fire in Stafford County
A structure fire just east of Fredericksburg resulted in seven people being forced from their residence Friday afternoon.
wina.com
One person dies in Pen Park Lane house fire
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Fire and Rescue report one person dead in fire in a home in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. Crews from the county and the city responded at 12:40 this (Friday) morning to a report from a passer-by of a home on fire at 1175 Pen Park Lane.
WSLS
Police: 32-year-old arrested after assault, vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old in connection with an assault incident at Cardinal Carwash and a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:40 p.m., the LPD said they responded to the car wash for a report of a fight. We’re told callers said one...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week
Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
Comments / 0