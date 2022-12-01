ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

cbs19news

Police looking for suspect in aggravated assault Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An off grounds aggravated assault was reported to the University Police Saturday evening, December 3, 2022, at 7:44 PM. This incident occurred in the 800 block of W Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a victim with a gunshot...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

3 adults, 7 juveniles arrested in shooting and car theft gang activity in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police announce the arrests of 3 adults and 7 juveniles in 7 shots fired and 29 car theft incidents since July. Police Chief Sean Reeves said while crime is down overall in the county, these incidents between Barracks and Rio roads in the county are associated with gang activity… including the July-August cluster of shooting in Abbington Crossing apartments.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police ask for help to find runaway teens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a pair of runaway teenagers from the Crozet area. According to police, Abigail Garfield and Landon Peery, both 16 years old, are missing. This is not the first time these two teens have...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man accused of threatening UVA argues with judge in court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brian Silva, a man accused of making social media threats of violence toward the University of Virginia, appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Thursday. Silva, a 31-year-old resident of the city, appeared on video stream from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Jail. He argued with the judge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

One person dies in Pen Park Lane house fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Fire and Rescue report one person dead in fire in a home in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. Crews from the county and the city responded at 12:40 this (Friday) morning to a report from a passer-by of a home on fire at 1175 Pen Park Lane.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District: Road work, maintenance schedule for the coming week

Work scheduled on road construction and maintenance projects in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

