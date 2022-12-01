CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police announce the arrests of 3 adults and 7 juveniles in 7 shots fired and 29 car theft incidents since July. Police Chief Sean Reeves said while crime is down overall in the county, these incidents between Barracks and Rio roads in the county are associated with gang activity… including the July-August cluster of shooting in Abbington Crossing apartments.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO