Three Pioneers Invited to Training Camp for 2023 World Juniors
DENVER – Sean Behrens, Shai Buium and Jack Devine of the University of Denver hockey team have been invited to Team USA's training camp for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, USA Hockey announced on Monday. The three Pioneers will be among 32 players aiming to make the U.S....
No. 1 Denver Sweeps Weekend Series vs. Arizona State
DENVER – The No. 1 Denver Pioneers hockey team picked up a weekend sweep of the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at Magness Arena. Sophomore defenseman Sean Behrens had three points (1g/2a) and freshman forward Jared Wright contributed two tallies for his second multi-goal game of the season. Sophomore Massimo Rizzo and senior Casey Dornbach also scored for the Pioneers (12-4-0, 6-2-0), who improve to 6-2-0 against non-conference opponents this season.
Moulden’s 200 Fly Win Leads Six Swimmers with NCAA B Standards
PRINCETON, N.J. – The University of Denver men's and women's swimming and diving programs closed out the 2022 Big Al Invite with six NCAA B Standards, highlighted by Mia Moulden's victory in the women's 200 fly on Sunday night. Women's Scores. Princeton – 1080.5. Utah – 999.
PREVIEW: Denver Plays Host to Texas A&M Commerce on Sunday
DENVER – The University of Denver Men's Basketball looks to make it six straight wins when its plays host against Texas A&M Commerce on Sunday. The Pioneers will play at 2 p.m. MT and can be seen on Altitude 2. Series History. • This is the first meeting in...
