DENVER – The No. 1 Denver Pioneers hockey team picked up a weekend sweep of the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night at Magness Arena. Sophomore defenseman Sean Behrens had three points (1g/2a) and freshman forward Jared Wright contributed two tallies for his second multi-goal game of the season. Sophomore Massimo Rizzo and senior Casey Dornbach also scored for the Pioneers (12-4-0, 6-2-0), who improve to 6-2-0 against non-conference opponents this season.

1 DAY AGO