Sparks, NV

Tesla Set to Unveil Its Long-Delayed Electric 18-Wheeler

By Alex Vuocolo
 3 days ago
The Tesla Semi is on display at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility during the "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

While Elon Musk looks for ways to keep the lights on at a newly acquired Twitter, some analysts have argued that his other company, Tesla, is treading water.

The electric vehicle maker hasn't announced a new product in years, and it has struggled to actually bring the projects it does have in the pipeline to market.

That is set to change Thursday evening with a much-anticipated shareholder event at Tesla's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, where Musk plans to unveil the company's long-delayed, electric-powered 18-wheeler — the Semi.

The unveiling isn't exactly a surprise. Musk announced last month that production of the Semi was underway, and that deliveries would begin Dec. 1

Tesla said the first batch will go to PepsiCo, which has 100 Semis on order, though it's unclear how many of these will actually be handed over as of today.

The deliveries are a long-time coming. Test first announced the Semi in 2017 and planned to begin production in 2019, but it was delayed several times.

Much has changed since Tesla first revealed the Semi. At the time, the concept of an electric commercial vehicle was novel. Since then, several other companies have thrown their hat into the ring, such as Volvo, Freightliner, and Nikola.

Tesla is pitching the event as a celebration, but it's also a chance for skeptical industry experts to get a closer look at the heavy-duty electric truck, as many expressed doubts that an electric engine could handle such a large vehicle.

Musk last week confirmed that a Semi had completed a 500-trip with a full load, and Tesla boosters celebrated the successful test-run while others pointed out that it seemed to be a scramble at the last-minute, considering that deliveries were beginning in a week.

If the launch is successful, it could prove a boon to Tesla shares with some analysts saying the launch could give a short-term boost to the stock.

