Binghamton, NY

Weather: Staying green as we head into the holiday season

ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
Sparkle Returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Best Buy Surprises Catholic Charities with goodwill and donations

On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land

New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Vestal Holiday Artisan Fair Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Vestal teachers gathered from across the school district for the annual Holiday Artisan Fair. Over 80 vendors set up shop at Vestal Senior High School -- along with raffles, snacks and holiday music. Today marked the fair's first return since the pandemic began two years ago, according to Krista Little, an organizer of the event and a teacher in the Vestal Central School District.
