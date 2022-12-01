Read full article on original website
ITHACA, N.Y. — For those looking for a layer of snow to make the holiday season festive, this isn’t your week. While conditions will be unsettled for much of the week ahead, precipitation will largely be in the form of rain as temperatures top out in the 40s or higher over the next several days. Bing Crosby can keep dreaming for now.
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Hundreds of people flooded Corning's Gaffer District for the 47th annual Sparkle event, Saturday evening. Market Street was decorated with holiday lighting, vendors, and carolers. Best friends Callie Murray, Julia Pierri, and Olivia Lilly have been coming to Sparkle for years. “We are having fun at...
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
The holiday season is finally upon us and Tioga Downs kicked things off with Winterfest on Black Friday, a celebration that continues every Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23, and running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Winterfest features Horse Drawn Wagon Rides to view the lights, a Craft Fair,...
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
On Friday, Nov. 18, a team of employees from the Best Buy Distribution Center in Nichols, N.Y. showed up at Tioga County Catholic Charities with over 2,700 pounds of food. Turkeys, potatoes, canned and boxed foods, baked goods, and everything else imaginable was part of this extensive donation. Cases of laundry detergent and personal care items were also included.
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse bridge was too much to handle for an Amazon tractor trailer Saturday after the trailer lost its roof. The tractor trailer was too big to pass through the Park Street railroad bridge near Destiny USA Saturday around 6:04 a.m., police said. But the driver...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen is getting into the holiday spirit this weekend with a holiday fair at Clute Park. The Parks and Rec Department is holding a Holiday Crafts Fair in the Clute Park Event Center during the first weekend of December. The Parks Department said there will be […]
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Vestal teachers gathered from across the school district for the annual Holiday Artisan Fair. Over 80 vendors set up shop at Vestal Senior High School -- along with raffles, snacks and holiday music. Today marked the fair's first return since the pandemic began two years ago, according to Krista Little, an organizer of the event and a teacher in the Vestal Central School District.
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
We're always talking about rules of the road, aggressive and road rage drivers, plus what roads and highways we hate to drive on in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. But what about parking laws in New York State you may not be aware of? Parking lots...
A man in the Berkshires is asking others to pay it forward. Rob Ball tells NewsChannel 13 he will go to the Cumberland Farms on 1st Street in Pittsfield from time to time and chat with one of the clerks for an hour or so. While there, he also pays...
