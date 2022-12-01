Read full article on original website
Music City Bowl creates scheduling nightmare for UK vs. UofL, but was there a better option?
On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Nashville to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on New Year's Eve. There is only one big problem with that scenario...the kickoff is at the same time as the UK vs. Louisville Cardinals basketball game at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky vs. Michigan gameday headlines and final football bowl projections
Today is a big one in the world of UK Athletics. First, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team faces the Michigan Wolverines in London at 1 pm ET. Later, we’ll learn the bowl destination for the football team, which should come sometime this afternoon, so here’s where some of the final bowl projections have the Cats landing (keep in mind it’s reportedly down to the Music City/Liberty Bowl).
Michigan Basketball: Gut reactions from loss to Kentucky
Michigan basketball lost another winnable game against Kentucky on Sunday and here are the highlights as well as gut reactions. It feels a little like a broken record but there were some positive moments for Michigan basketball against 19th-ranked Kentucky. However, there weren’t enough and the Wolverines dropped a winnable game by a score of 73-69.
Kentucky takes down WKU to reach NCAA Sweet 16
The University of Kentucky volleyball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament after an impressive 3-0 sweep of sixth-seeded Western Kentucky on Friday in the second round of the event at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won all three sets impressively, grabbing...
Iowa will be without starting QB in Music City Bowl
Earlier today, it was announced that the Kentucky Wildcats would head to Nashville on New Year's Eve for a date with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In what will be a rematch of last season's Citrus Bowl, it was announced today that the Hawkeyes will be without their starting quarterback, Spencer Petras, in this year's matchup, according to head coach Kirk Ferentz.
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Will Replace Will Levis?
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
Three more UK football players to transfer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three more University of Kentucky football players will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Wide receivers Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes along with tight end Keaton Upshaw each announced Friday that they will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday. The entry...
Kentucky vs. Michigan game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off today at the O2 Arena in London, England. Game time is set for 1 pm ET on ABC. You can stream it online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app. Originally scheduled for December 2020 but postponed due to...
No. 19 Kentucky earns jolly good victory over Michigan
Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin each scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 19 Kentucky
Kentucky, Louisville, WKU learn bowl destinations
Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky learned of their postseason destination on Sunday. Kentucky (7-5) will play Iowa (7-5) in the Music City Bowl at noon on Dec. 31 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in rematch of last year’s Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats edged the Hawkeyes 20-17 on New Year’s Day and will be making their unprecedented seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under coach Mark Stoops, who played his collegiate football at Iowa.
Tae Tae Crumes enters transfer portal
Kentucky wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens for under graduates Monday. Crumes, a native of Louisville and Butler Traditional alum, signed with UK as a three-star prospect ranked the 695th best player in the nation, 92nd best receiver and as the 11th ranked player in the state of Kentucky per the 247sports 2019 composite rankings.
COLUMN: Kentucky Needs Overseas Victory to Build Momentum Back in the Bluegrass
Kentucky basketball has faced a heaping amount of criticism through the first three weeks of the 2022-23 season. If you've taken to social media since Nov. 7, you've probably seen posts referring to the Wildcats "not being good enough" or head coach John Calipari finally "losing his fastball" ...
Cardinals fans support team from home as they play championship game in Lexington
MAYFIELD, KY — It was a tough loss Friday night for the Mayfield Cardinals football team. They made it all the way to the state championships in Lexington, but ultimately fell to Beechwood 14 to 13. Still, the ride was an inspiration to so many in that city hit hard nearly one year ago by a deadly tornado.
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Football team plays in State Championship one year after devastating WKY tornado. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids jail time. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH | Lexington mother who killed son avoids...
WYMT to re-air KHSAA Football Championships on H&I with 24 hour delay
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With two mountain teams making their class’s state championship WYMT is making sure you can see all the action!. WYMT will be airing the KHSAA Class 1A and Class 4A State Football Championships on our second channel, Heroes & Icons, on a 24 hour delay.
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren't sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
Kentucky town’s Christmas parade being highlighted on major TV network
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Christmas parade in a small Kentucky town will be the focus of a major television network. The Great American Family Network is in Stanford to film the town’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Organizers say this will likely be the largest parade Stanford has ever had with possibly 300 entries.
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
Officials break ground on eastern Kentucky prison expansion
When the expansion is complete, Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County will house 1,882 male inmates and be second-largest state prison in Kentucky, officials said.
