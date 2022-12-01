Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
froggyweb.com
Gas falls under $3 per gallon in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – For the first time in several months, gas prices in the Fargo-Moorhead area have dropped below $3.00 per gallon. On Friday, at least one Fargo retailer was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon. AAA says one year ago, the average price per gallon in North...
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.
valleynewslive.com
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
valleynewslive.com
‘We’ve had to raise the prices’: FM small business owners battling against inflation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses in the Fargo-Moorhead area have faced many adversities the past few years. From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, they’ve had to bounce back each time. “So we’ve got that extra cost we’ve had to raise the prices a few dollars here...
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUES LOOK TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 19 PERCENT
Across Polk County, residents and businesses have noticed their property market values have generally been on the rise over the past few years. While this is great news for homeowners around the area, many wonder what that will mean for property taxes. Property taxes are based on property assessment values.
froggyweb.com
Police requesting public’s help in seeking suspect in Moorhead homicide
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Police in Moorhead are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a possible suspect in the homicide of a woman in her south Moorhead home. Concerned family members went to check on the woman and found her dead late Thursday night. Officers called to...
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
wdayradionow.com
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
froggyweb.com
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
valleynewslive.com
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
kfgo.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney touts growth while saying $70M is needed to invest in core neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is touting the city's recent growth, and says his goal is to make that growth sustainable for years to come. "We've had continued growth and success. The community is continuing to grow. We are economically, we have a good economic balance in the community. We have education, medicine, manufacturing. We have great partners throughout the community in the businesses that continue to make it grow," said Mahoney.
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
Comments / 0