World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Senegal reaction as Raheem Sterling leaves camp to return to UK
England swept Senegal aside in the Qatar World Cup last 16 to set up a quarter-final against France next Saturday.Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Sakascored the goals for the Three Lions, but now Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus, the current champions, pose an entirely different challenge to Gareth Southgate’s men. Mbappe hit a double, while Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer in the 3-1 victory over Poland. It was not all good news for England though, as Raheem Sterling opted to head home for a family matter, leaving his future involvement in Qatar in doubt. Follow all the reaction from England vs Senegal and build-up : Read More England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckledThe future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassRaheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
World Cup Has Been a 'Decisive Blow' to Israel: Envoy
Moroccan and Tunisian fans have displayed "Free Palestine" flags at games
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0
AL KHOR, Qatar — Like all great strikers, Harry Kane’s timing was perfect. The England captain got off the mark Sunday
Biden Sends Message to U.S. Team Before Netherlands Match: 'Called Soccer'
The U.S. Men's National Team is hoping to advance the World Cup quarterfinals in Qatar.
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Neymar expected to play for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar — Welcome back, Neymar, at just the right time at the World Cup. Neymar seemed healthy in training before Monday&
U.S. Fans Respond With Anger, Sadness as Team Eliminated From World Cup
The Netherlands defeated the U.S. soccer team 3-1 on Saturday, with fans taking to Twitter to express their frustration—and optimism for the team's future.
