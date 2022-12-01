ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

Pensacola man charged for allegedly shooting at man, woman inside vehicle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pensacola man for attempting to shoot a woman and an other man in a vehicle Saturday morning. 31-year-old Christopher Robert Howard is charged with aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, altering - destroying evidence, and driving with a suspended license.
PENSACOLA, FL
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December

Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
PENSACOLA, FL
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
DESTIN, FL

