Florida school nurse arrested for allegedly stealing Adderall from students: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
A Florida sheriff's office said they arrested a 27-year old school nurse for "stealing prescription medication from several student and replacing their medications with aspirin or Aleve," according to a release from the OCSO.
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Fire Department seeks support for 2022 'Christmas for the Kids'
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department is asking for help so local kids have a special Christmas. The fire department partnered with local businesses and donors to collect, organize and deliver gifts to families in need. "Every year the Fort Walton Beach Firefighters work with...
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WEAR
Walton County firefighters help put out house fire in DeFuniak Springs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped put out a house fire in DeFuniak Springs Sunday morning. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to an active structure fire on Hurley Drive around 11 a.m. Firefighters say upon arrival, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage next...
WEAR
Pensacola man charged for allegedly shooting at man, woman inside vehicle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pensacola man for attempting to shoot a woman and an other man in a vehicle Saturday morning. 31-year-old Christopher Robert Howard is charged with aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, altering - destroying evidence, and driving with a suspended license.
Mobile Police say alleged kidnapping was not reported, witnesses claim it was
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said Sunday they have no reports of an alleged kidnapping, following rumors on social media that a girl was kidnapped in Mobile Saturday night. According to a Facebook post, at around 9 p.m. Saturday night near Texas Roadhouse a group of people witnessed a girl hanging […]
Racecar takes a dive in a local hotel swimming pool
TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WKRG) — This is not what people mean when they say “carpool.” Racecar driver Cameron Leytham was driving his pickup truck with his number eight racecar strapped to a trailer to the Snowball Derby in Pensacola Wednesday evening. Leytham said he was getting on Highway 90 ready to merge to I-10 Eastbound […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Race car lands in pool at Tillman’s Corner hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A race car made quite the splash at a hotel pool in Tillman’s Corner. The owner of the car was on his way to Pensacola for the Snowball Derby when he had to make an unexpected detour. That car ended up in the Red Roof...
Retired dog obedience competitor gifts her homestead to ECSO K9 Unit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County woman recently gifted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit her home, as a way to give back to the community. Claudia Van Gee is a retired dog obedience competitor with a career spanning a period of 42 years. “I worked with a lab mix, Alaskan Malamutes, […]
WEAR
Bond revoked for Pensacola man charged for reportedly raping teenage girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Bond was revoked Friday morning for the Pensacola man charged with raping a teenager last month. 59-year-old Sandor Boszar is charged with sexual assault of a victim age 13-17 and was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday afternoon. According to the State Attorney's Office, Boszar...
WEAR
Report: Milton man chases coworker with knife after claiming tool was sabotaged
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Thursday after he chased his coworker with a knife, claiming he sabotaged his saw in order to hurt him, according to an arrest report. Anthony Aucoin, 42, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery for the...
niceville.com
Death at Walton bachelor party results in murder charges: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— An alleged drug-related death at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 14, 2022, the agency...
WEAR
WEAR Morning News Giveaway Contest for December
Station Address: WEAR, 4990 Mobile Highway, Pensacola FL, 32506. Contest Area: Pensacola, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and nearby towns and communities in the Gulf Coast area, including in Florida: Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, Cantonment, Century, Jay, Pace, Milton, Perdido Key, Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, Valparaiso, Niceville, Destin, Sandestin, Wright, Holt, Crestview, Baker, Chumuckla; and in Alabama: Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Gulf Shores, Stapleton, Elberta, Fairhope, Daphne, Prichard, Chickasaw, Saraland, Satsuma, Tilman’s Corner, Theodore, Bayou la Batre, Dauphin Island, Foley, Bay Minette, Atmore, Flomaton, Brewton, Florala, Semmes, Spanish Fort, and Lillian..
WEAR
Holley-Navarre board member refutes claims he stole water, says documents were altered
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- James Dabney, a Holley-Navarre Water board member, was fined $500 after the company says he stole water. He is now speaking out, saying he did not steal water and the company is out to get him. Dabney claims there is a personal vendetta against him...
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
WEAR
YMCA announces arrival in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A fitness center in Santa Rosa County has a new name and management. The former Gulf Breeze Aerobics and Fitness facility is now the community YMCA at Gulf Breeze. The YMCA's CEO Michael Bodenhausen says they want to maintain the same friendly experience current members...
WEAR
Police: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after vehicle crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Pensacola. The crash happened at the corner of East Gregory Street and North 14th Avenue around 12 p.m. According to the Pensacola Police Department, the motorcyclist is an adult male...
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
WEAR
Community Health of Northwest Florida celebrates 2 new opening clinics in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Community Health of Northwest Florida held a tailgate party to celebrate the opening of two new clinics in Pensacola. The new walk-in clinic and pharmacy will be open seven days a week. It also opened the second Palafox location that has optometry and behavioral health services. The...
Watch: Otters spotted on Destin dock
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies reviewing surveillance footage Thursday morning got eyes on a few adorable intruders. Two otters. The two water-based mammals jumped on the docks behind a Destin home around 1:45 am. The pair shake off the gulf water and make their way toward land in the short video. The OCSO […]
