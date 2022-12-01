ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Village, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17

Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and outside the historic Perot Theatre. There will be an ice skating rink set up right in front of the Perot Theatre. The Skating Rink will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM and will cost $5 per skater.
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana

The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

CHRISTUS St. Michael Foundation Gala

The CHRISTUS St. Michael Foundation held its Foundation Gala on October 22 at the Texarkana Convention Center. Musical entertainment for the event featured the country music band, Diamond Rio. Proceeds from the event benefit clinical scholarships.
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana

You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Semi-truck strikes college drive railroad pass in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – An 18-wheeler struck a railroad bridge on College Drive and 40th St. in Texarkana Tuesday morning and was stuck for over two hours, shutting down traffic between Texas Boulevard and Summerhill Road. This type of incident involving a semi-truck failing to clear this bridge has happened...
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Investigating Homicide on Stateline Avenue

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is currently on the scene of an overnight homicide at a convenience store on Stateline Avenue. Investigators on the scene were able to offer little information at this time, but we were told a large group of people had gathered in the parking lot at the EZ Mart Store located at the intersection of Stateline at E. 49th Street when an altercation led to homicide.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
TEXARKANA, AR
Mount Pleasant Tribune

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world

From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
hopeprescott.com

Charles Glover Charged With Financial Identify Fraud

On November 28, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charles Glover, 62, of Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was arrested and charged with financial identity fraud and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Glover was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy