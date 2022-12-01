ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
