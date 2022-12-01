Read full article on original website
KVAL
Snow falling in NW Oregon, SW Washington; steady snow tapering off Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — After steady snow through much of the day Sunday, the flurries will taper off in the afternoon, KATU's Joe English says. The threat of freezing rain will also end, however, snow showers will remain in the forecast into the evening. LATEST FORECAST | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS.
KVAL
All aboard for holiday fun - Portland's Christmas Ships set sail
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's favorite winter traditions sets sail tonight!. The 2022 Christmas Ships are embarking on their first parade of the season tonight, December 2. This will mark the 68th year of the Christmas Ships, which offer a fun, colorful display of holiday spirit and seamanship.
KVAL
Police: Two 16-year-old males shot Friday night in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say two 16-year-old males were shot Friday evening, both suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the 10100 block of North Iris Way just before 7:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Officers from North Precinct responded and found both males suffering from...
