Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Fun Things to do at Schnepf Farms for ChristmasMomJunkyQueen Creek, AZ
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Jimmy Butler, Ja Morant in spotlight as Heat, Grizzlies meet
The Miami Heat, who are set to end their four-game road trip with a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on
Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys’ 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night. It was just the third time in NFL history a team has scored at least that many in the fourth. And it was a little bit personal for Hooker, who also had one of three interceptions of Matt Ryan. Hooker was drafted 15th overall by the Colts in 2017, but didn’t get a second contract after four injury-plagued seasons. He signed with Dallas during training camp last year.
KOKI FOX 23
Grizzlies star Ja Morant fined $35k for ejection after implying officials have 'too much power'
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant received a $35,000 fine for "confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner" after he was ejected from a 109-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Whatever Morant said to...
NBC Sports
Five Warriors stats that stand out from an uneven November
The Warriors began the month of November in the midst of an 0-5 road trip, and ended it with a tough but look-at-the-bright-side loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road. Overall, they went 8-7 in the month, evening their season record to 11-11. Two of their seven losses were...
KOKI FOX 23
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy! Shocker!
The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of St. Augustine's University, did battle...
KOKI FOX 23
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to miss 2 games after minor medical procedure
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich underwent a minor medical procedure on Friday, the team announced. Popovich will miss their next two games, including Friday’s against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is expected to return for Thursday’s game against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
KOKI FOX 23
USC's Caleb Williams 'not even 50 percent' in Pac-12 title game after hamstring injury, says Lincoln Riley
No player was more important for USC, or potentially any college football team, than Caleb Williams this season, and the Trojans saw the bad side of that on Friday. USC lost the Pac-12 Championship Game and likely any hopes of the College Football Playoff in a 47-24 steamrolling by Utah, but only after a first-quarter injury that visibly hobbled Williams for the rest of the game.
Defence frustrating the efforts of SEM Phoenix
In two recent meetings against the New Zealand Breakers, the South East Melbourne Phoenix have proven they have the necessary weapons to put points on the board against the No. 1 ranked defence in the league.
Golden Knights Take Care of Business in Detroit, Down Red Wings 4-1
The Vegas Golden Knights got back on track with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.
Australian Open first sensory inclusive international sporting event
The 2023 Australian Open will be the first-ever sensory inclusive international sporting event.
Comments / 0