FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
247Sports
Underwood wonders "what the hell Maryland fans want," Willard reacts to first taste of electric Xfinity Center
In a scene that will become familiar as long as Maryland basketball keeps playing at a high level, Xfinity Center was crowded and loud on Friday night, helping energize the Terps en route to a 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois. With fans beginning to take notice of how good they are, it was the first big crowd of the season.
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
247Sports
Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard sees glimpses of 'championship level' in win over Illinois
Maryland basketball remained undefeated with Thursday's 71-66 win over Illinois. The No. 22 Terps (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosted the Illini (6-2, 0-1) at UMD's XFINITY Center with a buzzing crowd watching as first-year head coach Kevin Willard's team earned its first ranked win. "I thought the crowd was off...
3 News Now
Taking Down The Terps! Nebraska women's basketball upsets #20 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (KMTV) — The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 20th ranked Maryland on Sunday afternoon in College Park, 90-67. It's the Huskers' first ever win over the Terrapins in 16 tries. Jaz Shelley scored a game-high 29 points to lead NU.
Illini after loss at Maryland: “We’re going to learn a lot from this”
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Bloodied and bruised in its first Big Ten battle, No. 16 Illinois was one play away from erasing a 12-point deficit and completing the comeback at No. 22 Maryland. The stars did not align though for the Illini in College Park, as a Jahmir Young 3 was the final dagger […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals
Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
247Sports
Instant Reactions: Young's Dagger | Nothing But Hart | Willard's Unreal Honeymoon
All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.
WJLA
High school football: Damascus wins Md. 3A State Title; Va. championship matchups now set
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — If you're a high school football player in the DMV and you take the field at any point in the month of December, it's a sign your season has gone exactly how you'd want it to. Just days after Quince Orchard High School took home...
fox5dc.com
Quince Orchard wins second straight football championship
Montgomery County’s Quince Orchard High School won Maryland’s 4A state football championship on Thursday! The team’s head coach and quarterback spoke with FOX 5 about the big win.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD
If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford resigns; Mayor seeks reset after fatal fire to move BCFD forward
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday afternoon that he has accepted the resignation of Fire Chief Niles Ford, effective immediately. Ford's resignation comes in response to an internal report released Friday into a January fire in which three city firefighters died in the line of duty and a fourth was injured.
WTOP
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Woman Forgets Hiding Spot for $50,000-Winning Scratch-off
A Silver Spring woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Family Feud scratch-off at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The lucky winner claimed her prize this week after forgetting where she had hid the winning ticket in her home several months back. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Georgetown University
Georgetown University’s College of Arts & Sciences Announces Name Change
Dean Rosario Ceballo announced today that Georgetown College is changing its name to the Georgetown University College of Arts & Sciences – a return to the school’s former name. Georgetown College was founded in 1789 as the nation’s first Catholic institution of higher learning and is the largest...
WJLA
DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
DCist.com
11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In December
– December is here, and with it arrives a slew of holiday markets, tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas concerts. It might seem like everywhere you look there’s a rendition of Handel’s Messiah, but there are plenty of non-holiday-related concerts taking place, too. Here are 11 we think are worth catching.
Baltimore City Fire Chief resigns in light of deadly Stricker Street fire report
He steps down in light of a new report that investigated the line of duty deaths of three firefighters in January.
WTOP
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
WBAL Radio
John Hopkins University, Baltimore Police finalize memo for campus police force
A memorandum of agreement has been finalized between Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore City Police Department, the latest step in creating a private campus police force. The 23-page document was originally released in September. It has been revised to reflect feedback from the community. The document was signed by...
