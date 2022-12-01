All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO