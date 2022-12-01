ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced

Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

District college football: Shepherd knocks out IUP in quarterfinals

Tyson Bagent threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shepherd to a 48-13 victory over IUP in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals Saturday. Ronnie Brown scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to help Shepherd (13-1) put the game away. He finished with 137 rushing yards and two rushing and one receiving touchdowns. Mak Sexton threw for 210 yards and both touchdowns for IUP (10-2).
INDIANA, PA
247Sports

Instant Reactions: Young's Dagger | Nothing But Hart | Willard's Unreal Honeymoon

All night long, for the first time this season, Maryland basketball failed to deal well with prosperity. Every time the Terps started to build a comfortable lead over No. 16 Illinois, they'd quickly cough up the ball a few times, give up a few quick buckets or missed a few open shots. So when the game went into the final minute as a 50-50 toss-up, it felt like the law of averages meant a team that hadn't been challenged yet was due for a bad outcome.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Owings Mills, MD

If you are visiting Owings Mills, Maryland, or are looking for a new restaurant to visit, you may be wondering what restaurants are the best. There are many amazing places to eat in Owings Mills as it is diverse and full of plenty of options. Owings Mills has many great...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Georgetown Voice

Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation

A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Woman Forgets Hiding Spot for $50,000-Winning Scratch-off

A Silver Spring woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Family Feud scratch-off at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The lucky winner claimed her prize this week after forgetting where she had hid the winning ticket in her home several months back. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
Georgetown University

Georgetown University’s College of Arts & Sciences Announces Name Change

Dean Rosario Ceballo announced today that Georgetown College is changing its name to the Georgetown University College of Arts & Sciences – a return to the school’s former name. Georgetown College was founded in 1789 as the nation’s first Catholic institution of higher learning and is the largest...
WJLA

DC police find missing man Daniel McCarthy in ICU with head injury

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced Sunday that a missing man Daniel McCarthy has been located and is safe. McCarthy, 45, was taken to the hospital and remains in the intensive care unit, according to Kenny Jarels, of The AWARE Foundation. No other details were...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist.com

11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In December

– December is here, and with it arrives a slew of holiday markets, tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas concerts. It might seem like everywhere you look there’s a rendition of Handel’s Messiah, but there are plenty of non-holiday-related concerts taking place, too. Here are 11 we think are worth catching.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland

Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
COLUMBIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy