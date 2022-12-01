Read full article on original website
Michele Denise “Shellie” Kiser
Ms. Michele Denise “Shellie” Kiser, age 63, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Thursday, August 6, 1959, in Boyd County, Kentucky to Barbara Nichols Kiser of Olive Hill, Kentucky and the late William “Bill” Kiser.
Helen Darlene Walker Middleton
Mrs. Helen Darlene Walker Middleton, age 76, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Thursday, June 27, 1946, in Carter County, Kentucky, to the late Ward and Jessie Roe Walker. Helen attended the Providence Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed...
