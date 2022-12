Bob McGrath, the actor and singer who played Bob on Sesame Street for half a century, died on Sunday, his family announced on social media. He was 90, and died of complications after a stroke, his daughter Cathlin McGrath told The New York Times, adding that the family had decorated his room for Christmas and sung for him on Saturday night. "We just knew that he wanted to go the way he lived," she said. McGrath was one of Sesame Street's founding cast members, playing perennially friendly music teacher Bob Johnson from the first episode in 1969 until 2017. Sesame Workshop...

