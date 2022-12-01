Lake City Neighborhood Invited to Participate in Final Online Planning Meeting for the Lake City Floodplain Park

Join us on Zoom December 14 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm!

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group are excited to invite the Lake City Neighborhood to participate in the third and final online, design phase workshop for the future Lake City Floodplain Park, 2318 NE 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125.

Please join us on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register at lakecityfloodplainpark.com/register to receive a Zoom link for the workshop.

This workshop is an opportunity for the community to review park design concepts and provide input on what park amenities they would like to see moved forward in the preferred option. The goal of the new park is to provide accessible open space that will serve the needs of the Lake City community while supporting and restoring a healthier Thornton Creek.

For more information on this project, and to learn how you can contribute ideas at any time, please visit lakecityfloodplainpark.com. For additional information on project planning, please contact Jonathan Pagan, Seattle Parks and Recreation at jonathan.pagan@seattle.gov or Holly Scarlett, Seattle Public Utilities, at holly.scarlett@seattle.gov. For information about the public workshops or how you can provide input, contact Tracy Banaszynski, Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group, at tracy@midsoundfisheries.org.