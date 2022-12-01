ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Lake City Neighborhood Invited to Participate in Final Online Planning Meeting for the Lake City Floodplain Park

By OConnoK
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RI2Cq_0jUFcZt800

Join us on Zoom December 14 from 6:30 – 8:00 pm!

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), Seattle Public Utilities (SPU), and Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group are excited to invite the Lake City Neighborhood to participate in the third and final online, design phase workshop for the future Lake City Floodplain Park, 2318 NE 125th Street, Seattle, WA 98125.

Please join us on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register at lakecityfloodplainpark.com/register to receive a Zoom link for the workshop.

This workshop is an opportunity for the community to review park design concepts and provide input on what park amenities they would like to see moved forward in the preferred option. The goal of the new park is to provide accessible open space that will serve the needs of the Lake City community while supporting and restoring a healthier Thornton Creek.

For more information on this project, and to learn how you can contribute ideas at any time, please visit lakecityfloodplainpark.com. For additional information on project planning, please contact Jonathan Pagan, Seattle Parks and Recreation at jonathan.pagan@seattle.gov or Holly Scarlett, Seattle Public Utilities, at holly.scarlett@seattle.gov. For information about the public workshops or how you can provide input, contact Tracy Banaszynski, Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group, at tracy@midsoundfisheries.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QpFzz_0jUFcZt800

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City Council and Mayor approve funding for permanent operation of Ladder 13 and Medic 26

SEATTLE – On Nov. 28, the Seattle City Council adopted the 2023 and endorsed the 2024 budget, which included funding to support the permanent operation of Ladder 13 and Medic 26. The two units were initially put in place in 2020 after the West Seattle Bridge closed for repairs; however, the fire department has had a long-time need to place an additional ladder truck and medic unit in this area of the City to more effectively provide fire and emergency medical services to the South Park and south West Seattle neighborhoods. The closure of the bridge had further emphasized this need and the process for beginning operations of the two units was expedited and prioritized.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 Seattle Construction Codes Adoption Process

We are now accepting code change proposals as part of the update of the Seattle Construction Codes from the 2018 to the 2021 code editions. Anyone proposing a code change for the building, residential, mechanical, fuel gas, existing building, and plumbing codes is encouraged to do so by January 1, 2023. SDCI and the Construction Codes Advisory Board will review these proposals and any staff-proposed code changes for potential inclusion in the new codes beginning in January 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Home Occupation Regulations - Project Documents

Address: 700 5th Ave, Suite 2000, Seattle, WA, 98104. Mailing Address: P.O. Box 34019, Seattle, WA, 98124-4019. Phone Alt: Violation Complaint Line: (206) 615-0808. SDCI issues land use, construction, and trade permits, conducts construction and housing-related inspections, ensures compliance with our codes, and regulates rental rules. SDCI is committed to an antiracist workplace and to addressing racism through our work in the community.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Brandt March, Generation Supervisor

How long have you been at City Light? I started temporarily as a summer hydro maintenance worker at the Boundary Hydroelectric Project in June 2004 and was then hired permanently in September 2007 as a generation electrician constructor apprentice here at the Skagit Project. Division: Generation Operations. Tell us about your...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Our Seattle Home Fair is Back in-person in February 2023

Once again, SDCI will be hosting a hybrid version of our popular Seattle Home Fair in January and February. These free events will be jam-packed with useful information about rental housing rules, our permitting and inspection process, emergency preparedness, and much more. We’ll be back in-person at the Filipino Community...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Prepares for Winter Weather

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and preparing to activate additional services as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Storm Drain Insert Reminder

–Builders Need to Inspect and Maintain Storm Drain “Socks”. With the onset of the rainy season, SDCI is reminding builders working in Seattle to inspect and maintain any temporary storm drain inserts they have installed as part of construction projects. The inserts, also known as storm drain socks, are used on many construction projects to catch sediment not captured by other required construction-related erosion control measures.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Members Sought for Seattle’s Design Review Boards

Passionate about design or architecture? Mayor Bruce Harrell is looking for qualified candidates to fill 22 upcoming openings on the City of Seattle’s Design Review Boards. Board members evaluate the design of new buildings based on citywide and neighborhood-specific design guidelines. The boards review large mixed-use developments, multifamily housing, and commercial projects. The volunteer positions will start on April 4, 2023, when retiring board members’ terms expire.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

New Way to Pay Fees in Seattle Services Portal

We’re introducing a more direct way to pay for fees in the Seattle Services Portal! Starting December 15, you’ll see a new option to pay fees by directly entering a record number and checking out. This is in addition to any existing ways you are paying fees today.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Skagit Project Relicensing: Draft License Application Submitted

Seattle City Light has submitted a Draft License Application (DLA) to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This is an important, and required, milestone in the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project relicensing process and a testament to City Light’s continued collaboration with Tribes, Canadian First Nations, federal and state agencies, and other licensing participants.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: Plan Review Response/Reply Process Refresher

In January 2022, SDCI transitioned to providing plan reviews via plan mark-up instead of traditional letters. This Building Connections article serves as a resources refresher for applicants responding to review comments. The primary change that we are asking of applicants is that they document responses to comments directly in the...
Seattle, Washington

Virtual Applicant Services Center Available in Spanish and Chinese Languages

SDCI has added in-language assistance to our Virtual Applicant Services Center for customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese. Our live chat, support ticketing system, and coaching sessions are now available in these three languages. You can access these services by clicking the green chat icon on the bottom of our contact webpage and selecting your preferred language. If you know somebody who might be interested in using our in-language Virtual Applicant Services Center, please forward this information.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Reminder: It’s Landslide Season! Are You Prepared?

Landslide season is here, so the City of Seattle is urging residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their property from possible landslides. Did you know that most landslides occur between the months of November and March? The threat of landslides will continue to rise as rainfall continues to increase and when snow melts during the winter months.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

November Publication Updates

Tip 217, How to Legalize a Use Not Established by Permit, was rewritten to reflect the current process on legalizing an non-permitted use. Tip 242C – SDCI Tree Service Provider Registry, to describe the requirements and process for registering as a Tree Service Provider in Seattle. Tip 242D –...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Eleanor Toews Archives Center

District’s Records and Archives Center Named in Honor of First Archivist. After retiring from Seattle Public Schools as the district’s first archivist in 2011, Eleanor Toews – whose last name rhymes with saves – could not stay away. She continued to volunteer, serving as an active...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Reaches Settlement with Red Robin for More Than $400,000 Dollars for Alleged Violations of Secure Scheduling and Wage Theft Ordinances

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Reaches Settlement with Red Robin for More Than $400,000 Dollars for Alleged Violations of Secure Scheduling and Wage Theft Ordinances. Seattle, WA (December 1, 2022) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) investigated Red Robin International, Inc. (Red Robin) for alleged violations of the Secure Scheduling and Wage Theft Ordinances at its Northgate restaurant location between January 1, 2018, and September 7, 2022. Red Robin settled the allegations and agreed to pay a total financial remedy of $401,986.68 to 343 employees and $250.32 to the City of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Overnight Emergency Shelter | Nov 29 – Dec 7

Overnight Emergency Shelter With freezing temperatures and snow hitting our area, Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center will be open November 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. to provide an overnight shelter for people 18+ experiencing homelessness. It will remain open overnight, and close at 9:00 a.m. in the morning. Due to low temperatures this overnight shelter will provide […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2023 Fee Changes

The Seattle City Council recently adopted the 2023 budget, including legislation that implements SDCI fee changes in 2023. On January 1, 2023, SDCI will be implementing a compounded inflationary increase of 9.16% to most fees. This increase follows two consecutive years in which SDCI did not implement fee increases, and is designed to re-align SDCI fee levels with the current cost of business. These fee increases will result in an SDCI base hourly rate of $252/hr, and Land Use hourly rate of $430/hr.
Seattle, Washington

FEPP Levy Evaluation Request for Proposals (RFP)

The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) is accepting proposals from qualified research and evaluation consultants to evaluate the implementation and outcomes of the Families, Education, Preschool & Promise (FEPP) Levy. The FEPP Levy is a 7-year, $619 million investment in educational programs across the early learning to postsecondary continuum.
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Statement on Council Passage of 2023-2024 Budget

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:. “The amendment process led to important changes in the proposed budget, including ensuring our police recruitment plan is funded and respecting the requests of parking enforcement officers to reside in SPD. The Council embraced our proposed budget’s needed investments in improving public safety, urgent action on the housing and homelessness crises, and recommitment to the essential services that residents demand.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy