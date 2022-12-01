Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It appears one of the best remedies to injury in the NFL is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Chiefs get set for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals, they do so expecting to face the return of Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, Chase is expected to return to action against Kansas City in Week 13.
