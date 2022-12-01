KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It appears one of the best remedies to injury in the NFL is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Chiefs get set for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals, they do so expecting to face the return of Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, Chase is expected to return to action against Kansas City in Week 13.

