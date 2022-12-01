Read full article on original website
Related
cartercountytimes.com
Bobby Joe Stamper
Mr. Bobby Joe Stamper, age 82, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed from this life, Friday, December 2, 2022, at Harbor Healthcare of Ironton in Ironton, Ohio. He was born Tuesday, May 21, 1940, in Grayson, Kentucky, the son of the late Roscoe and Mabel Adkins Stamper. Joe was of the...
cartercountytimes.com
Michele Denise “Shellie” Kiser
Ms. Michele Denise “Shellie” Kiser, age 63, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born Thursday, August 6, 1959, in Boyd County, Kentucky to Barbara Nichols Kiser of Olive Hill, Kentucky and the late William “Bill” Kiser.
Comments / 0