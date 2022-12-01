Read full article on original website
If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic
Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop is getting plenty of attention in free agency, but still could return home after the latest report.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Taylor Hall Shining On Third Line Ahead Of Bruins Vs. Avalanche
Taylor Hall came up big in his last game for the Boston Bruins. Hall scored two goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday to push the B’s to another big victory. Hall will look to do more of the same as the Bruins face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night at TD Garden.
Warriors forward Draymond Green gets real on current relationship with Jordan Poole after offseason drama
The Golden State Warriors, despite coming off a championship in June, faced immense offseason drama that threatened to fracture the team beyond repair. Long-time starting power forward Draymond Green threw a punch towards teammate Jordan Poole, facing a team punishment in the process. These are the sorts of moments that could prove to be a contending team’s undoing, but it seems as if Green and Poole now at least have a solid working relationship.
Al Michaels sounded miserable the whole time during Bills-Patriots
Al Michaels sounded miserable while calling the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots, continuing a streak of lousy Thursday Night Football Games for Amazon Prime.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Photos: Prince William and Kate sit courtside at Celtics game
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wednesday night’s Celtics game as part of their three-day stay in Boston. The pair sat alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect (and former professional basketball player) Maura Healey to watch the team play the Miami Heat. Here are the best photos of...
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Patriots Great ‘Obviously’ Agrees With Mac Jones’ Sideline Tirade
Mac Jones’ frustration with the New England Patriots’ offense boiled over Thursday night. James White didn’t blame him. In an interview Friday with The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, the former Patriots running back said he “obviously” agreed with Jones’ sideline tirade, which came late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Jones explained after the game that he wanted the offense to attempt more “chunk plays” rather than sticking with the quick-passing concepts that Buffalo had snuffed out all night.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
Celtics look to spoil Raptors’ home mojo
The visiting Boston Celtics can expect to see the best version of the Raptors on Monday night since Toronto seemingly
Bruins Wrap: Avalanche No Match For Boston On Home Ice
BOSTON — Not even the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche could take down the Bruins on their home ice with Boston earning a 5-1 victory Saturday night at TD Garden. With the win, the Bruins improve their NHL-best record to 20-3-0, including a perfect 14-0-0 mark at home....
Bruins’ Trent Frederic’s Reaction After Milestone Night Vs. Avalanche
The Boston Bruins, collectively, weren’t the only ones to deliver yet another milestone performance after they notched their 14th consecutive home ice win, over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at TD Garden. Bruins forward Trent Frederic, who entered the contest without having scored a goal since Nov. 7 during...
Belmont hockey teams without home ice after rink closes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBELMONT - The Belmont Marauders are without home ice for the foreseeable future. The rink in town is breaking down, and Belmont voted not to build a new one. On Friday, Viglirolo Ice Rink was closed to all skaters including high school and youth leagues. One of the compressors is broken, yet even when it is working, crews struggle to make ice. "It's not a climate-controlled building. If it's not cold enough outside, you can't make ice," said Sheryl Grace, a parent of a senior hockey player at Belmont. "If you show up in the spring,...
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gives Exciting Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics hit the smallest of road bumps this weekend, but appear to be back on an enviable path throughout the NBA regular season. Boston dropped its first home game in over a month Friday, when the Miami Heat took the second game of a two-game “series” at TD Garden. The overtime affair was a slight hiccup for a Celtics team that has rolled on its way to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed through 23 games. Nevertheless, it reminded Celtics fans that their team still has some areas to improve on as it approaches the end of the 2022 calendar. That improvement appears to be on the way back.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James. What does he think of the NBA legend?
“He has made a lot of people a lot of money. I hope I have, too.”
David Ortiz puts Red Sox on notice with stern Xander Bogaerts message
Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Around four years ago, the Boston Red Sox lost Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, that same team is in danger of losing another star hitter in Xander Bogaerts. Many teams are looking to sign the star shortstop in free agency, putting his future in Boston at risk.
