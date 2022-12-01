Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thatoregonlife.com
The Largest Bookstore In Central Oregon Is Every Book Nerd’s Paradise
It’s that time of year where people like to get warm and cozy and hunker down for the evening on the couch with a good book. If you are in need of a book to read and enjoy supporting local business, then look no further than Big Story Bookstore, located near downtown Bend Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
Festive fundraiser helps Hospice of Redmond
Twenty nine uniquely decorated trees turned the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a holiday wonderland. The 39th annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday morning with a free family fun tree preview. The trees, along with their extravagant decorations and gifts, are donated by businesses and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Christmas Parade and Redmond Festival of Trees Saturday
The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and the grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier. The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour. Redmond Festival...
gonomad.com
Bend and Mount Bachelor, Oregon
Mount Bachelor in Bend Oregon: The Big Mountain We Didn’t Know About. “Had you ever heard of Bend Oregon before you went out there?” asked a radio interviewer after my trip to the state in March 2012. Yes, I answered, Bend had been on my radar for several...
bendsource.com
New Steakhouse for Cascade Village
Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Saturday: Bend Christmas Parade
The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and the grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier. The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour. Learn about other events happening Saturday in Redmond and near Prineville.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Families, kids react to Northwest Crossing Christmas tree lighting in Bend
A tree lighting took place at Northwest Crossing Thursday night. Central Oregon Daily’s Steele Haugen was there to capture the event. On Friday Bend’s Community Tree Lighting at the top of Drake Park by the Commons Cafe on Friday, December 2nd. The party starts around 3:00 p.m., the...
KTVZ
Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Prineville
I am sure you are seeking for the great hospital list in the Prineville territory? I’ve provided here the great hospital list these are physically placed in the Prineville. You will get a address, Website information, Support Line, avg online users ratings, and also a direction link from your home. This information has been collected from these hospital ‘, official page.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside
A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday. Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June. On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost...
bendmagazine.com
Hiatus Roosevelt Development Debuts in Bend’s Old Mill District
A seven-home development in Bend’s Old Mill District went on sale early October, adding a handful of compact, high-performance, energy-efficient homes to the market. The Hiatus Roosevelt project by Hiatus Homes includes three 900-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath homes with fully finished garages (one with a lofted one-bedroom ADU) and four 1,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath homes homes with detached garages featuring lofted one-bedroom ADUs.
KTVZ
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
centraloregondaily.com
5 things to know Friday: Bend PD’s role in new camping code
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
centraloregondaily.com
Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park
On Saturday at about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail. The hiker had injured her ankle and could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.
Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort
A ski malfunction led two Bend men skiing the backcountry near Todd Lake to call for help Friday evening, prompting a rescue effort that took the rest of the night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County Search and Rescue assist stranded backcountry skiers
According to Deschutes County 911 Dispatch, on Friday, at about 5:27 PM, they received a 911 call from a backcountry skier near Todd Lake. The caller reported that his ski companion was having a ski malfunction that they could not repair in the field, and they were unable to make it back out of the location unassisted.
A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development
Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
Comments / 0