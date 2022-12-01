Read full article on original website
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Learn About A Career In Child Care From Local Agencies
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc (ICP), to host a hiring event with multiple child care providers. The event will take place in-person from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton.
Message From Central Square Central School District Concerning Schooltool Login
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Following is a message from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding the online Schooltool login procedure:. – CSSD, If students are struggling to log into Schooltool, they must use “sign in with Google” and they will be all set.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: November 28, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 56 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27) this past week, and one more COVID-19 related death has been reported. “Sadly, the state Health Department reported one more COVID-19-related...
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Oswego County FCU, Exelon Generation, Launch 8th Annual ‘Gloves With Love’
OSWEGO – Oswego County Federal Credit Union, (OCFCU), announced the eighth annual “Gloves with Love” program to collect new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for kids, said Bill Carhart, CEO. OCFCU, Exelon Generation, and the City of Fulton will be collecting items for the “Gloves with Love”...
County Executive McMahon Announces Micron Technology Town Hall Tonight, Dec. 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – County Executive J. Ryan McMahon, II today announced another public town halls regarding the recent commitment from Micron Technology to invest $100 billion to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor facility in Onondaga County. It will take place at the North Syracuse Junior High School located at 5353 West Taft Road on Thursday, December 1st at 5:30.
Scriber Makes Presentation On ‘Economic Sustainability’ At 2022 HWY H2O Conference In Toronto
William Scriber, executive director-CEO, Port of Oswego, was a keynote speaker on Economic Sustainability, Nov. 15-17, at the 17th Annual Hwy H20 Conference in Toronto. Hwy H20 is a trade organization that offers shippers direct access to the commercial, industrial and agricultural heartland of North America: www.hwyh2o.com. “It was an...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22
20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
Oswego County PTECH Inducts Six Students Into National Honor Society Chapter
MEXICO, NY – Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County PTECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia , Andrew Schlueter, and Austin Moore. The honorees, all students...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/29/22 – 11/30/22
21 :30:00 11/29/22 PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 11/29/2022 at approximately 9: 30 PM, Thomas Block was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. T. Block was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 12/15/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Dr. Nupuf Receives 2022 Community Physician Award
OSWEGO – The Community Physician Award is designed to recognize a dedicated physician whose skills in their clinical practice align with the mission, vision, and values of Oswego Health. This prestigious award is given to a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine. This year...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 20 – November 26
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to ride a horse-drawn sleigh on a snowy night? Or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching fireworks along the Oswego River? They’re both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the special events committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
DOT Announces Completion Of Climate Resilient Infrastructure Project In Town Of Oswego
TOWN OF OSWEGO, NY – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of construction of a flood resiliency project awarded to Oswego County through the State’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The project, which included improvements to sections...
Mayor Barlow Announces “Santa Slow Roll” December 2-3
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll” first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using...
Compass Federal Credit Union Begins Month Of Giving With Holiday Toy, Food Drive
OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is planning a festive holiday season, which will kick off with a holiday toy & food drive thanks to partnerships with Oswego County Toys for Tots and Human Concerns, Inc. Teaming up for the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, Compass is...
Oswego’s Visitor Center Thanks Common Council For Continued Support During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, November 28. The meeting was brief, with all items on the agenda unanimously passing. Chairperson for Oswego’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (PTAB) and Oswego Visitor Center Organizer Eva Corradino spoke during the Public Session portion of the meeting, thanking the Council for their continued endorsement.
Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
