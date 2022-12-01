ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: November 28, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 56 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27) this past week, and one more COVID-19 related death has been reported. “Sadly, the state Health Department reported one more COVID-19-related...
Oswego County Today

Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

County Executive McMahon Announces Micron Technology Town Hall Tonight, Dec. 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – County Executive J. Ryan McMahon, II today announced another public town halls regarding the recent commitment from Micron Technology to invest $100 billion to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor facility in Onondaga County. It will take place at the North Syracuse Junior High School located at 5353 West Taft Road on Thursday, December 1st at 5:30.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 11/21/22- 11/28/22

20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD 20:29:04 11/26/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS. 22:30:00 11/28/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE. Inmate Name: BUTTON, RYAN ALLEN. Address: 308 PARK ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 07/08/98. Arrest Number: 9267. Time/Date: 22:10:00 11/23/22 Booking Number: 9301. Loc....
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/29/22 – 11/30/22

21 :30:00 11/29/22 PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 11/29/2022 at approximately 9: 30 PM, Thomas Block was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. T. Block was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 12/15/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Dr. Nupuf Receives 2022 Community Physician Award

OSWEGO – The Community Physician Award is designed to recognize a dedicated physician whose skills in their clinical practice align with the mission, vision, and values of Oswego Health. This prestigious award is given to a physician who consistently achieves high standards in the practice of medicine. This year...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 20 – November 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to ride a horse-drawn sleigh on a snowy night? Or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching fireworks along the Oswego River? They’re both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the special events committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego’s Visitor Center Thanks Common Council For Continued Support During Meeting

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, November 28. The meeting was brief, with all items on the agenda unanimously passing. Chairperson for Oswego’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (PTAB) and Oswego Visitor Center Organizer Eva Corradino spoke during the Public Session portion of the meeting, thanking the Council for their continued endorsement.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

