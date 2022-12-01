Read full article on original website
Article I, Article II, and Article III in United States v. Texas
I have now had a chance to review the transcript in United States v. Texas. On its face, this case concerns fairly technical debates about how to interpret the word "shall" in federal immigration law, and whether the APA permits the remedy of a national vacatur. But lurking under the surface are profound issues that implicate Congress's Article I powers, the President's Article II powers, and the Article III jurisdiction of the federal judiciary. I will take these topics in reverse order.
The Solicitor General Says It Is Not "Ever Too Late" to Get A Statute Right
Today's oral argument in United States v. Texas featured an interesting exchange between Chief Justice John Roberts and Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on whether the Adminsitrative Procedure Act allows courts to vacate agency decisions. From the transcript:. GENERAL PRELOGAR: . . . our argument is that if you actually drill...
Vacatur and the Catron Principle
As Sam notes below, one notable feature of the vacatur arguments in US v. Texas was the strong resistance of former D.C. Circuit judges, arguing from their personal experience. Here's Chief Justice Roberts:. I mean, this is a long—that's what the D.C. Circuit and other courts of appeals have been...
Let's Not Set Aside The Scholarly Debate About Vacatur
I'll admit it. I long ago simply assumed that courts could issue nationwide injunctions. Likewise, I took for granted that the APA gave courts the power to "vacate" agency actions. Sure, I questioned whether those injunctions and vacaturs could be "national" in scope–that is, extend to non-parties. And I often pondered whether it was possible to remand-without-vacatur. (If the D.C. Circuit does it, it must be right, right?!) But I never considered whether the vacatur itself was permissible. That was, of course, until Sam Bray and John Harrison came along.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Predicting a Fragmented Vote in United States v. Texas
I wrote two posts on the latest incarnation of United States v. Texas. Based on my read of the oral argument, I think the ultimate vote may be very fragmented. The Court's six conservatives are not on the same page. And the Court's three progressives will–as they always do when it counts–hang together. The bottom line is the lower-court ruling would be vacated, without a single five-member majority opinion. Here is my crude prediction, that should not be taken very seriously.
Vacatur and United States v. Texas
Yesterday the Supreme Court heard argument in United States v. Texas. This case brings together standing, merits, and remedial issues of unusual complexity. Here are a few points of commentary on the vacatur question, about which there was a range of views on the Court, to put it mildly. One...
Publius Publicola Must Make His Identity Public
From Publicola v. Lomenzo, decided today by the Second Circuit (Judges Robert Sack, Richard Sullivan, and Eunice Lee):. Appellant, proceeding pro se and under the pseudonym "Publius Publicola," appeals from the district court's judgment (1) denying his motion to proceed under a pseudonym and (2) dismissing his claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 against various state and municipal officials and agencies for actions they took in response to his efforts to seal records pertaining to criminal cases from his youth. In this appeal, Appellant has signed his briefs and other submissions to the Court using a pseudonym, without either obtaining the Court's authorization to do so or clearly disclosing his identity to the Court. After the Court ordered him to refile his briefs under his real name, with leave to request filing under seal should circumstances justify the filing of a redacted version on the public docket, Appellant submitted a letter indicating his refusal to comply with the Court's order.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions
Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature written by a bunch of people at the Institute for Justice. New cert petition: Earlier this year, the Eighth Circuit held that the First Amendment contains no protections against sham, bogus retaliatory investigations and granted qualified immunity to a child welfare worker who did her best to ruin the lives of an innocent family because they criticized Scott County, Mo. officials for hiring the sheriff's deputy who sexually abused their son. Click here to learn more.
Eleventh Circuit Quashes Trump Effort to Block Federal Government Access to Mar-a-Lago Documents
Today, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit concluded that the District Court Judge Aileen Cannon never had jurisdiction to block the federal government's access to documents seized at Mar-a-Lago or to appoint a special master to oversee document review. This outcome is not a surprise. The Eleventh CIrcuit previously stayed one of Judge Cannon's orders after which the Supreme Court refused to intervene. The oral argument also made the weakness of Trump's case crystal clear.
Also on Religious Freedom and Abortion
From Judge Frank Easterbrook's opinion Monday in Doe v. Rokita, joined by Judge Michael Brennan and Michael Scudder:. Indiana requires abortion providers to dispose of fetal remains by either burial or cremation. This mandate applies only to providers; women may choose to take custody of the remains and dispose of them as they please. The Supreme Court sustained this regimen against a contention that it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Inc. (2019). Nonetheless, in this suit the district court held that it violates the First Amendment (applied to the states by the Fourteenth) and enjoined its operation….
Sixth Circuit Upholds Injunction Barring Air Force from Requiring COVID Vaccines for Religious Objectors
Today the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit decided Doster v. Kendall, the federal government's appeal of district court decisions enjoining the Air Force from requiring that religious objectors obtain COVID-19 vaccines, and certifying a class of such objectors. The Sixth Circuit affirmed the lower court's decisions in an opinion by Judge Murphy, joined by Judges Bush and Kethledge.
A First Amendment for Everyone
Over the past century the First Amendment's protection of "the freedom of speech" has been interpreted to shield the reprehensible — White Supremacists and homophobes—as well as the admirable — the Black Civil Rights movement and the gay-rights cause. This jurisprudence reflects an American commitment to its own brand of classical liberalism in matters of conscience and expression.
Abortion Rights Advocates Ask DOJ To Defend Section 230
A case on the Supreme Court's docket could spell the end of Section 230, a law that has benefited websites and online platforms for decades. In a letter last week, two center-left organizations asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to come to the law's defense. The law stems from a...
David Lat on Hogan Lovells' Firing of Semi-Retired Equity Partner for Comments on Abortion and Race
An excellent column, as usual ("Biglaw's Latest Cancel-Culture Controversy"), which starts with Robin Keller's Tuesday Wall Street Journal op-ed on the incident, but adds a good deal more. On Tuesday, Robin Keller, until recently a retired equity partner at Hogan Lovells who was still serving clients, wrote a Wall Street...
Judging From These Verdicts, Stewart Rhodes' Seditious Conspiracy Did Not Involve Attacking the Capitol
A federal jury this week convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy, concluding that he and Kelly Meggs, another member of the right-wing militia, plotted to keep Donald Trump in office "by force." This is the first time that a jury has convicted participants in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol of that crime, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The hundreds of Trump supporters who have been arrested in connection with the riot typically have faced misdemeanor charges such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, and unauthorized demonstrating.
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More on Teaching for Effective Lawyering
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
Organizing Law-School-Sponsored Events That Model Thoughtful Disagreement on Controversial Topics
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article (Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education); there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
How did confidential gun permit data get leaked?
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state’s gun owners were already warring over the state’s very tight gun control laws when, on June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision that could threaten the constitutionality of at least some of the restrictions. Gun owner organizations had sued to overturn some of the state’s laws, such as a 10-round limit on magazines, and had some success in federal court. The 6-3 June 23 ruling, overturning a New...
