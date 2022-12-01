Read full article on original website
Related
Students sue Yale University, alleging discrimination against students with mental health disabilities
The lawsuit alleges the university forced students to withdraw from the school after showing severe mental health disability symptoms.
Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, a new study finds
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Children of nurses who identify as Republican are less likely to receive a COVID-19 vaccination compared with children of nurses who identify as Democrat, according to our recently published study in the Journal of Community Health. We surveyed more than 1,000 nurses in South Dakota in June and July of 2022. Of those, 298 participants reported having children 5 to 17 years old. We asked this group about the vaccination status of their children and found that the children of nurses who identified as Democrats had a...
abovethelaw.com
Federal Judges All But Admit Yale Law School Boycott Was A Ruse And The School Fell For It Hard
Raise your hand if you thought the right-wing Yale Law School clerkship hiring boycott was ever a serious proposal? So, I’m seeing the Yale Law administration with its hand up and… no one else? Not even the two judges behind it? Cool. The Fifth Circuit’s Judge James Ho...
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Still More on Teaching for Effective Lawyering
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
sfstandard.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Stanford Professor Dad Cancels Classes
Joseph Bankman, the Stanford Law School professor and father of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has canceled the classes he was supposed to teach next year at the prestigious school. According to a course update from Stanford Law School dated Oct. 31, Bankman was on the docket to teach the...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0