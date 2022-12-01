ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team

Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama starting lineman announces he will enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama OG Javion Cohen will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Cohen shared Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. After making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020, Cohen became the starting left guard in 2021. He started 14...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze hires tight ends coach to Auburn staff, per report

Hugh Freeze has his tight ends coach. As expected, Ben Aigamaua is following Freeze from Liberty to Auburn. Aigamaua was listed in a recent report of 8 Liberty staffers to be offered positions at Auburn. Nathan King of 247Sports reports Saturday that Aigamaua is now on the road recruiting for Auburn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy