Festive fundraiser helps Hospice of Redmond
Twenty nine uniquely decorated trees turned the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a holiday wonderland. The 39th annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday morning with a free family fun tree preview. The trees, along with their extravagant decorations and gifts, are donated by businesses and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Christmas Parade and Redmond Festival of Trees Saturday
The Bend Christmas Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday. This year’s theme is “A High Desert Christmas” and the grand marshal is Bend resident James Lussier. The parade kicks off at noon with about 100 entrants this year. It should go about an hour. Redmond Festival...
thatoregonlife.com
The Largest Bookstore In Central Oregon Is Every Book Nerd’s Paradise
It’s that time of year where people like to get warm and cozy and hunker down for the evening on the couch with a good book. If you are in need of a book to read and enjoy supporting local business, then look no further than Big Story Bookstore, located near downtown Bend Oregon.
KTVZ
Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.
centraloregondaily.com
Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park
On Saturday at about 1:35 PM, Deschutes County 911 received a 911 call from an injured hiker at Smith Rock State Park. The hiker had slipped and fallen on the Misery Ridge Trail. The hiker had injured her ankle and could not get back to the parking lot without assistance.
Crook County business is providing resources for every size home project
MF Rentals, a veteran-owned family business, is proud to serve the local community and provide equipment rentals for small and large projects Every business has a story behind its beginning, and MF Rentals in Prineville is no exception. The family and veteran-owned business, located at 1190 NW Lamonta Road, specializes in equipment rentals in everything from weekend projects to larger contracting projects. Jordan and Stephanie Uppendahl were raised in Central Oregon and are excited to serve the Prineville community. Jordan noted that they rent a great deal of landscape equipment, including augers, aerators and dethatchers, concrete saws, tillers, stump grinders...
gonomad.com
Bend and Mount Bachelor, Oregon
Mount Bachelor in Bend Oregon: The Big Mountain We Didn’t Know About. “Had you ever heard of Bend Oregon before you went out there?” asked a radio interviewer after my trip to the state in March 2012. Yes, I answered, Bend had been on my radar for several...
Prineville businesses 'Rounding up for Change'
Several downtown Prineville shops are asking customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar this holiday season, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter Several local businesses are inviting their customers this holiday season to "round up for change" and benefit a local nonprofit in the process. Bayberry Lane is joining Vintage Cottage, Gypsy Barn, Whiskey Darlin and Dirty Arrow Street Wear in asking customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter. Customers can also choose to make standard cash donations....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort
A ski malfunction led two Bend men skiing the backcountry near Todd Lake to call for help Friday evening, prompting a rescue effort that took the rest of the night, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Ski malfunction leaves backcountry skiers stranded near Todd Lake, prompting rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend restaurant Joolz has closed, is selling everything inside
A popular downtown Bend restaurant has closed its doors after more than 13 years. Owners were selling everything inside on Thursday. Joolz served Middle Eastern and Lebanese-influenced food. It closed the location on Wall Street in June. On its Facebook page, owner Juli Hamdan cited staffing issues, saying they'd lost...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend PD will not enforce new camping code; Officers will be last resort
The Bend Police Department will not be involved in the enforcement of recently approved Title 4, or the camping code, unless a crime is being committed. Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told us camping on public right-of-ways, after March 1, 2023, will be a “low level violation.” This means the police would only have the ability to issue a citation, not to arrest or move anyone.
bendsource.com
New Steakhouse for Cascade Village
Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
kbnd.com
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Bend police release video of Safeway mass shooter
A new string of video gathered by Bend police on Aug. 28, the day of the mass shooting at a Safeway, was released Thursday.
Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care
After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend woman’s DUII arrest after wrong-way Hwy. 97 crash adds to city’s record tally for year
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 31-year-old Bend woman was arrested Thursday night and is facing more than a dozen charges after a fleeing, wrong-way drugged-driving crash on Highway 97 at Bend's north end. Officers responded to a report of an apparent DUII driver speeding through the parking lot of...
