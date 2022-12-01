Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Teen ejected from vehicle dies following Mobile police chase
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, three people were injured and one killed during an early Sunday morning police chase. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, when officers noticed a vehicle with no tag on University Boulevard. During an attempted traffic stop, the...
Mobile police chase ends with girl being ejected from the car, dying
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and ended with a 19-year-old losing her life. According to investigators, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag. The driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on […]
Mobile Police say alleged kidnapping was not reported, witnesses claim it was
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said Sunday they have no reports of an alleged kidnapping, following rumors on social media that a girl was kidnapped in Mobile Saturday night. According to a Facebook post, at around 9 p.m. Saturday night near Texas Roadhouse a group of people witnessed a girl hanging […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
Police chase ends with car striking tree, passenger ejected, killed
An early Sunday morning police chase ended when the driver struck a tree and two passengers were ejected, killing one of them. Mobile police said the accident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Kailyn Draine, 19, a back seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 37-year-old Mobile man on drug and other charges following a vehicle and foot chase near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday night. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Thursday on McVay Drive near DIP but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle chase ended in the 2000 block of Webb Avenue when the driver bailed out and fled on foot, according to MPD. He was quickly caught, authorities said.
Man allegedly leads police on car & foot chase, arrested with drugs: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man who led officers on a car and foot chase late Thursday night, according to a release from the MPD. Jackie Ruffin, 37, was arrested and charged with the following: possession of narcotic paraphernalia resisting arrest possession of a controlled substance attempting to elude possession […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
2 people shot at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar early Saturday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting at a Mobile sports bar. Officers were called to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar on St. Stephens Road Saturday morning after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot and suffering life-threatening injuries. WKRG […]
Student allegedly threatens to shoot another after school, arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested an 18-year-old Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened to shoot someone after school at the Mobile Continuous Learning Center, according to a release from the MPD. Darien Grace, 18, was arrested and charged with school threat and theft of property. Police were called to 1870 Pleasant […]
1 of 2 suspects arrested in connection to alleged armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested one of two suspects Thursday afternoon in connection to an alleged armed home invasion at the Overlook Villas Apartments on Nov. 19, according to a release from the MPD. Corionne Blackledge, 23, was arrested and charged with first degree burglary on Thursday, Dec. 1. Police said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles. According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.
WEAR
Police: Motorcyclist transported to hospital after vehicle crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Pensacola. The crash happened at the corner of East Gregory Street and North 14th Avenue around 12 p.m. According to the Pensacola Police Department, the motorcyclist is an adult male...
16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left four people injured. Late Wednesday night MPD arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll. McCarroll is charged with four counts of 1st-degree assault. On Saturday officers responded to Paparazzi nightclub at 216 Dauphin St....
‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.
