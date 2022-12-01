ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utv44.com

Teen ejected from vehicle dies following Mobile police chase

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, three people were injured and one killed during an early Sunday morning police chase. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, when officers noticed a vehicle with no tag on University Boulevard. During an attempted traffic stop, the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police chase ends with girl being ejected from the car, dying

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and ended with a 19-year-old losing her life. According to investigators, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag. The driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Police chase ends with car striking tree, passenger ejected, killed

An early Sunday morning police chase ended when the driver struck a tree and two passengers were ejected, killing one of them. Mobile police said the accident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Kailyn Draine, 19, a back seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a...
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests man on multiple charges after vehicle, foot chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 37-year-old Mobile man on drug and other charges following a vehicle and foot chase near Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday night. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop just before 11 p.m. Thursday on McVay Drive near DIP but the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. The vehicle chase ended in the 2000 block of Webb Avenue when the driver bailed out and fled on foot, according to MPD. He was quickly caught, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles. According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Suspect arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left four people injured. Late Wednesday night MPD arrested 28-year-old John McCarroll. McCarroll is charged with four counts of 1st-degree assault. On Saturday officers responded to Paparazzi nightclub at 216 Dauphin St....
WKRG News 5

‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested for robbery and drug possession after brief vehicle pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and a woman are charged with possession and robbery after a brief vehicle pursuit with police on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to police. Authorities said they responded to a robbery report at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of San Marino Drive. Upon arrival, authorities say they discovered a known subject had robbed the victim at gunpoint and fled the scene.
MOBILE, AL
