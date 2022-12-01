Every year during Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Golden Nugget presents a concert series that places the pulse of country music in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. A stay on Fremont Street during NFR creates proximity to The Showroom for the Golden Nugget’s slate of shows, and this year kicked off with scheduled dates by legendary acts Lonestar, Tanya Tucker and Marty Stuart. The series continues with heavy-hitters Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Tippin and the Bellamy Brothers before Jamey Johnson steps up to the plate Friday night for the final performance. (All performances are at 10 p.m. at The Showroom. For tickets, go to goldennugget.com.)

3 DAYS AGO