pvtimes.com
Pahrump Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving dinner
The Pahrump Senior Center served more than 200 meals on Wednesday for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year. Site Manager Anne Blankenship gave a special heartfelt thanks to Pahrump’s P3 Partners, who sponsored the event, along with crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, who delivered the hot meals while checking on the welfare of homebound area seniors who are also Meals on Wheels clients.
pvtimes.com
PHOTOS: See photos from the Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Hosted by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner took place Thursday, Nov. 24 and hundreds of area residents and visitors attended. The site was one of bustling activity as the large troop of volunteers worked to ensure a fabulous time for everyone involved, greeting attendees, running the buffet line, readying dishes in the kitchen and cleaning up, while Elvis impersonator Johnny V serenaded the crowd.
Fox5 KVVU
Three Square providing food to thousands of Las Vegas residents in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 340,000 is the number of people who are facing hunger in Nevada. That is roughly 15% of our population and supply shortages and inflation haven’t made this easier for many. Three Square, one of the largest food distributors in Southern Nevada, serves meals to...
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
Cowboy Christmas Comes to the Las Vegas Valley
Cowboy Christmas Comes to the Las Vegas Valley. Hear from vendors and visitors on the kick off to this event.
nevadabusiness.com
Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Spreads Holiday Cheer With Second Annual Christmas Shopping Spree
HENDERSON, Nev. – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) successfully completed its Christmas Shopping Spree event at their Stephanie retail store and donation center on Friday, December 2. A total of 75 children served by two local nonprofits, HopeLink of Southern Nevada and Children’s Advocacy Alliance, received $100 Goodwill® gift cards to shop throughout the store.
news3lv.com
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
pvtimes.com
ICYMI: See photos from the Community Christmas Tree lighting
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with the holidays officially in full-swing and the community ready to embrace all of the jolliness that the season brings. Here in the Pahrump Valley, the traditional kickoff of the holiday season is the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and this past Saturday, families from all around town gathered together to watch as the towering evergreen was illuminated.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Holiday Events in December
(Photos Courtesy of Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES DECEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for December, including complimentary horse and carriage rides throughout the month to celebrate the holiday season. Toy Drive Benefiting...
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
The M Resort Brings a Snow Carnival To Henderson￼
As the late, great Las Vegas headliner Dean Martin would sing many times in his...
Cowboy Christmas rides into Las Vegas with NFR
Cowboy Christmas rides into town while the National Finals Rodeo. The holiday market features more than 350 exhibitors from across the country and it offers interactive experiences for families.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Country’s top acts are all at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas for National Finals Rodeo this week
Every year during Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Golden Nugget presents a concert series that places the pulse of country music in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. A stay on Fremont Street during NFR creates proximity to The Showroom for the Golden Nugget’s slate of shows, and this year kicked off with scheduled dates by legendary acts Lonestar, Tanya Tucker and Marty Stuart. The series continues with heavy-hitters Tracy Lawrence, Aaron Tippin and the Bellamy Brothers before Jamey Johnson steps up to the plate Friday night for the final performance. (All performances are at 10 p.m. at The Showroom. For tickets, go to goldennugget.com.)
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Family Holiday Events In Las Vegas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for family parties and other holiday events at home. True, we’re all getting those ham and potato recipes ready for the holiday dinner we’re hosting. But this is Las Vegas, baby! We have so many holiday events around town that are a must if you want to really make this season truly special.
montanasports.com
NFR Day 3: Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks rides to third-round money
LAS VEGAS — Continuing a trend, Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman was in the money for the third straight night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The same went for Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged. Meanwhile, Circle native and veteran barrel racer Lisa Lockhart pocketed another check,...
Aerosmith forced to cancel Las Vegas Strip show
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock band Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its show on Friday evening due to an illness. According to the band’s Twitter page, lead singer Steven Tyler is “unwell and unable to perform,” and was forced to cancel the show Friday evening as a result. The show was set to begin at […]
