Don’t let the craze surrounding Spotify Wrapped fool you — Apple Music users get their own version of the year-end wrap up, too, and it comes with a feature that might make the results even more accurate. Instead of cutting off tracking a few weeks before the annual event like some platforms, Replay will update your stats regularly through the rest of the year. Counting all your streams leading up to the ball drop on NYE may be the only way Replay tops Wrapped, but it is pretty clutch. You probably want to know how often Apple Music Replay actually updates so you can start planning your IG Story ahead of time. Here’s how it all goes down.

2 DAYS AGO