Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Gossip Girl Has Become The Monet De Haan Show In Season 2 & Fans Love It
There’s a new queen bee running things on the Upper East Side, and she’s already made Season 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot so much spicier than the first one for many viewers. After the first two episode of the new season dropped on Dec. 1, it became immediately clear that Monet de Haan got a massive upgrade this semester. No longer on the sidelines, Julien Calloway’s former sidekick has now claimed the Constance Billard crown for herself, and all the tweets and memes about Monet’s rise to power in Gossip Girl Season 2 are proof that fans have been waiting for this for a while.
Elite Daily
Confused About Kate's Deal With Julien? Here's A Gossip Girl Refresher
Season 2 of Gossip Girl premiered almost exactly one year after Season 1’s final episode, but in the world of the show, no time has passed at all. The season’s first episode picks up immediately after last season’s holiday party, where the fallen-from-grace Julien made a mysterious deal with Gossip Girl. So when the specifics of that deal are finally explained in the Season 2 premiere, it’s only been minutes for Julien and GG, but a whole year of waiting for the show’s eager fans. Because of that, you might need a refresher of why Kate is so adamant on taking down Camille in Gossip Girl Season 2.
Elite Daily
Ginny & Georgia Are Back In These First-Look Season 2 Photos
It's time to head back to Wellsbury, Ginny & Georgia fans, because the Netflix hit is officially returning for a second season. The cast of the mother-daughter dramedy announced the exciting news in an energetic video on Monday, April 19, 2022, and now fans have even more info about the upcoming new episodes. To get the full scoop, here's everything fans should know about Ginny & Georgia Season 2, including intel on its release date, cast, first-look photos, and more.
Elite Daily
SNL Finally Gave Nick Kids A Kenan & Kel Reunion... A With Dark Twist
Saturday Night Live had an extra-special treat for every ’90s kid in its Dec. 3 episode. In its standout sketch, longtime SNL cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his old comedy partner Kel Mitchell to reprise their Kenan & Kel roles over 25 years after the beloved Nickelodeon sitcom premiered. But this probably wasn’t the Kenan & Kel reunion episode fans were expecting. Thanks to a dramatic performance by Keke Palmer, Saturday Night Live’s Kenan & Kel reunion ended with a dark twist.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
What’s the most hated Christmas song?
(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize
The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
Elite Daily
9 Differences Between Netflix's Firefly Lane & The Book It's Based On
Author Kristin Hannah’s Firefly Lane is her best-selling novel to date. The 2008 story of two best friends, Kate and Tully, was such a runaway hit that it was a no-brainer when Netflix decided to make it into a series. However, the differences between the Firefly Lane novel and Netflix’s television adaptation have been evident since the first season. And much like Tully and Kate, the book and the series only grow further apart in the first half of Season 2.
Elite Daily
The Midnight Club Creator Answered Every Lingering Question About The Show
Netflix may have cut The Midnight Club’s story short, but true to the show’s central message, its ghostly tale is still being told. After the streamer announced the supernatural drama won’t return for Season 2 on Dec. 2, creator Mike Flanagan shared his full plans for the axed follow-up season, complete with some much-needed answers about those mysterious ghosts, Dr. Stanton’s secret, and all the planned character deaths. Since Season 1 ended with about a million cliffhangers, Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Club spoilers are a very necessary read for all the viewers who want satisfaction.
Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’
Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was a clone...
Elite Daily
Britney Fans Are So Confused After She Dedicated Her Birthday Post To Jamie Lynn
Nobody can get under your skin like your sibling, but for the Spears sisters, the conflict is on another level entirely. Or at least, that’s definitely how it seemed for the past few years. Britney Spears hasn’t been shy about calling out her little sister online, which is what made her 41st birthday post on Dec. 2 so surprising to fans. For her big day, Britney Spears posted an Instagram tribute to Jamie Lynn, which caused a ton of confusion in the comment section.
Elite Daily
RM Got Real About Fame In His New Song "Wild Flower"
It’s RM’s turn to shine. On Dec. 1, the rapper became the second member of BTS to drop a solo album with the release of his debut record, Indigo. (He was preceded by J-Hope, who dropped the album Jack in the Box in July.) Indigo, which is composed...
Elite Daily
Here's How The Palace Reportedly Reacted To The Harry & Meghan Trailer
Friendly reminder: The royal family has zero chill. On Dec. 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries dropped its first teaser, and as expected, royal insiders are not too pleased with it. Per the Daily Mail, the palace reacted to the Harry & Meghan trailer with “horror.”
Elite Daily
J.Lo Got Real About Her Red Carpet Past, From A "Poo-Poo Color" Dress To Versace
J.Lo’s green, naval-skimming Versace dress is, IMO, one of the most iconic red carpet moments we’ve ever had. But since she’s been a star for literally forever (approximately), she has had several red carpet moments, and not all of them are as glamorous as her Versace moment. READ MORE.
Comments / 0