Cameroon vs Brazil: Stream FREE, kick-off time, TV channel and team news and for final 2022 World Cup Group G clash

CAMEROON have the unenviable task of needing all three points against Brazil to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

And they will likely face an under-strength Brazil team, who can rest some of their star names, with qualification already assured.

The Indomitable Lions make up five African countries in Qatar, with Senegal already making it through to the next stage.

Rigobert Song's men will be hoping to make it out of the group stages but they sit on just one point going into the final match, needing to overcome Brazil to qualify.

They also require a Serbia win or draw against Switzerland if they are to have a chance of making it through.

When is Cameroon vs Brazil?

Cameroon's encounter with Brazil takes place on Friday, December 2.

The match is scheduled for 7pm UK time

Cameroon vs Brazil will be played in Qatar's Lusail Stadium, which will also host the tournament's final.

The two sides last met in an international friendly in 2018, with Brazil coming away 1-0 winners.

What TV channel is it on and can it be live streamed?

Cameroon vs Brazil will be shown live on ITV One the UK.

Viewers can also live stream the action via the ITV website or ITV X, which can be downloaded onto your mobile or tablet device.

Can I watch it for FREE?

Yes, the contest will be available to watch for FREE in the UK, so long as you have a TV licence.

Team news

Neymar is expected to miss Brazil's third group game, with qualifying already assured for Tite's side - meaning he may rest some of his top names.

Andre Onana will not play in the tournament again after falling out with manager Rigobert Song.

What are the odds?

Cameroon win 7/1

Draw 4/1

Brazil victory 4/11

