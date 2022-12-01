UAW election: Northwest Ohio gets new regional leader as other posts undecided

​United Auto Workers members in northwest Ohio will have a new regional leader while several other prominent international leadership posts for the powerful union remain undecided, early unofficial election results showed Thursday afternoon.

Dave Green, who works for G​eneral Motors at its Bedford, Ind., won the race for Region 2B director of the UAW, which covers Ohio and Indiana. The Region 2B office is in Maumee.

Mr. Green beat incumbent Wayne Blanchard, who had served in the role since 2020, and was part of a slate of candidates running under the union's current president, Ray Curry, known as the Curry Solidarity Team.

Voting in the union’s first direct elections finished Monday and the count — which is taking place in Dayton — began Tuesday and continued late this week. Some 106,790 ballots were returned out of more than 1 million mailed out to members and retirees starting in October, according to the independent monitor who is overseeing the election. Positions up for election are president, secretary-treasurer, three vice presidents, and nine regional directors.

Mr. Green, former president of UAW Local 1112, ran as an independent reformer. Two other reform candidates running under a slate called UAW Members United were also set to take over regional leadership positions elsewhere in the country, the unofficial results showed.

"Their victories mark the first time in over 30 years that a candidate outside of the Administration Caucus — the party that has held nearly every position on the [UAW's International Executive Board] for over seventy years — has been able to win an IEB position," UAW Members United and an associated group, Unite All Workers for Democracy, said in a statement.

Mr. Green won about 57 percent of the nearly 21,000 votes counted in the 2B region, the unofficial results showed. Local 12 and Local 14 in Toledo both backed his candidacy. He did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Greene rose to national prominence when in 2019, as president of Local 1112, he sparred publicly with President Donald Trump over the closure of GM's Lordstown plant.

Several other positions — including union president — remained up in the air Thursday with about half of all ballots counted unionwide. President Ray Curry trailed UAW Members United challenger Shawn Fain by about 2,000 votes, with three other candidates well behind those two. A January runoff will occur in races where no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.