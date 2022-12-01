ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen Will Take 2023 ‘One Night at a Time’ on a Massive World Tour

By Tomás Mier
 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen will be chasin’ his fans across the globe next year. On Thursday, the controversial country artist announced a massive tour highlighted by 17 stadium stops for 2023, following the success of his Dangerous album. He also announced a trio of new singles.

“2023 is gonna be a special year… I got a lot in store for y’all and thought we’d start with this,” wrote Wallen on Instagram, teasing the tour and new music. “Ready for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on so I’m dropping a few songs at midnight eastern time tonight.”

The tour seems to be named after one of the new songs he’s releasing, “One Thing at a Time,” which he co-wrote with his opener, Ernest . Wallen will also drop “Tennessee Fan” and “Days That End in Why.” The trio of songs follows tracks “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” and “Don’t Think Jesus” released earlier this year.

Wallen will kick off his tour in New Zealand in March, before returning to the U.S. in mid-April with a performance at Milwaukee’s American Family Field. He’ll also make stops at numerous other famous sports stadiums including New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and Boston’s Fenway Park.

On select dates, Wallen will present Hardy and Parker McCollum as special guests, while newcomers Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman will open for the singer throughout the tour. “Thank you to Morgan for this opportunity. He could have picked anybody for these shows,” McCollum wrote on Instagram. “Grateful to get to do it. See y’all in 2023!”

Wallen faced intense backlash and criticism in early 2021 after he was captured on camera saying the N-word to one of his friends. He has since apologized and has met with Black social justice leaders to learn from the racist incident. Despite the controversy, his album Dangerous went on to be the top-performing country album of 2021, and reached No. 3 on Spotify’s list of most-streamed albums of 2022.

As with his 50-stop Dangerous tour in 2022, Wallen says he’ll set to donate $3 to his own Morgan Wallen Foundation, which supports organizations like Greater Good Music, Salvation Army, and the National Museum of African American Music.

One Night at a Time Tour Dates

Wed, March 15 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
Sun, March 19 – Ipswich, QLD @ CMC Rocks ^
Tues, March 21 – Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #
Friday, March 24 – Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #
Sat, April 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field#
Thurs, April 20 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sat, April 22 – Oxford, MS @ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium#
Thurs, April 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri, April 28 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena
Sat, April 29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Thurs, May 4 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fri, May 5 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, May 6 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thurs, May 18 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*
Sat, May 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium$
Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park#
Fri, June 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park$
Sat, June 3 – Panama City Beach, FL @ Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam^
Fri, June 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat, June 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Carolina Country Music Fest^
Thurs, June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park#
Sat, June 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park#
Fri, June 23 – Chicago, IL @Wrigley Field$
Fri, June 30 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field#
Fri, July 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium$
Sat, July 15 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park#
Thurs, July 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field#
Sat, July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium#
Thurs, Aug 3 – Detroit Lakes, MN @ WE Fest^
Sat, Aug 5 – Camrose, AB @ Big Valley Jamboree^
Sat, Aug 12 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium#
Fri, Aug 18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park$
Sat, Aug 26 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park$
Sat, Sept 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Mon, Sept 18 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
Thurs, Sept 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Fri, Sept 22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sat, Sept 23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Thurs, Sept 28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Fri, Sept 29 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sat, Sept 30 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed, Oct 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sat, Oct 7 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

* Stadium Dates
^ Festival Dates
# HARDY
$ Parker McCollum
ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman on all dates

